JoJo Siwa Looks Worse for Wear in L.A. After Revealing She and Dakayla Wilson Have Gone Their 'Separate Ways': Photos
Is JoJo Siwa heartbroken?
On Monday, November 18, the Dance Moms alum, 21, looked worse for wear as she exited her Tesla Cybertruck in Los Angeles.
In the images, the blonde star appeared downcast as she walked in a parking lot wearing a black sweatshirt, white shorts and white sneakers.
The outing came on the same day the reality TV personality revealed she and ex-girlfriend Dakayla Wilson split just three months after they made their romance public.
While at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards, Siwa spilled that she and the So You Think You Can Dance contestant will not be spending the holiday season together.
“We have gone our separate ways, but she is an amazing girl,” she explained. “And I got my own fun holiday plans, and I know she's got her family that she's spent the holidays with.”
“I'm happy for her that she has [them],” she noted, without giving any details as to why they called it quits.
Siwa’s confession came after she confirmed her relationship with Wilson in August by posting a video in which she told a dance class she has a girlfriend. In the clip, Wilson and Siwa were seen hugging each other in excitement.
- All Smiles! JoJo Siwa Spotted Beaming Following News Of Split With Girlfriend Kylie Prew
- JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Call It Quits, Singer's 'DWTS' Partner Jenna Johnson Reportedly Caught In The Middle
- Jojo Siwa Reveals Her Split With Kylie Prew Happened Just Hours Before Her Disney Night Performance On 'DWTS'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Cat's outta the bag 😺," Siwa penned alongside the footage. Wilson later reposted the content with the message, "surprise shawtyyyyy 😽."
The pair initially met while Wilson was competing on the season of So You Think You Can Dance that was judged by Siwa.
A month after coming clean about her and Wilson’s love for one another, Siwa explained why she originally planned to keep the romance private.
"Honestly, I've been very open about not wanting to be public," she stated. "And so when we kind of got together, it was just — it was literally one day where she was teaching a dance class and the girls in the class and the boys in the class were like, kind of looking at us. Then one was like, 'Why are you here, JoJo?' And finally, I just came up to her and I was like, 'Yeah, why am I here?'"
Siwa added, "And I gave her [Wilson] the look like, 'It's okay, you can say,' and then they were videoing that, and so we were like, 'You know what? It's public.'"
It is unclear how long Siwa and Wilson were together before the “Karma” singer exposed their relationship.
People reported on Siwa's split.