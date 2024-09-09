JoJo Siwa Fans Have Mixed Reactions After She Shows Up to New York Fashion Week Dressed Like a Furry 'Keychain': Photos
It's kind of giving brat?
JoJo Siwa haters were ready to criticize her when she stepped out wearing Christian Cowan's previously-viral furball outfit to the designer brand's Spring/Summer 2025 show at New York Fashion Week — however, many were forced to admit they honestly loved the look after watching the Dance Moms alum shine on Sunday, September 8.
The famed dancer and singer rocked the vibrant green and black creation — which featured neon furry boots with monster-like faces displayed on the front and a large puffy ball-shaped design covering the entire mid-section of her body.
Siwa's hair matched the vibe of her ensemble, as she wore it braided down the center of her head into a ponytail. The blonde beauty's makeup also matched her boots, with heavy green accents displayed around her eyes and the top of her hairline.
The 21-year-old — who celebrated her birthday in May by drinking around Epcot's World Showcase in Disney World — additionally accessorized with a pair of bedazzled sunglasses.
As videos of Siwa in the questionable costume went viral on social media, fans had a variety of mixed reactions.
"She looks like my keychain and I love it," one admirer quipped online, while another admitted: "Reminds me of puffles from Club Penguin."
"JOJO WHAT IS THIS?!!??!?!!?" a third social media user exclaimed, as a hater snubbed, "She’s just a joke now."
An additional supporter declared: "People want to hate her so bad but this is epic behavior."
Regardless of other individuals' opinions on her clothing choices, Siwa confidently embraced wearing the unique couture and was all smiles during the fashion week outing, as seen in videos shared to her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
Siwa has been making quite the rounds lately, recently jetting off to Poland to promote her song "Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today" — which was topping the country's charts — before spending 24 hours in London, heading quickly back to Los Angeles and eventually traveling to NYC.
The reality TV star claimed she was in talks to represent Poland at Eurovision next year, however, people in charge of the nation's Eurovision entry said they haven't had a conversation with Siwa about her possible submission into the competition, according to BBC.
Polish broadcaster TVP, a media company involved in choosing Poland's Eurovision performers, alleged they haven't started speaking to any artists nor made any decisions about who will be chosen to represent the country at Eurovision in 2025 despite Siwa insisting she's had "real" discussions about Poland entering her as their artist for the international song competition next year.