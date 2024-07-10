OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jojo siwa
OK LogoNEWS

'What a Wonderful Role Model': JoJo Siwa Gets Backlash After Revealing Her Grandma Encouraged the Singer to Take Shots Onstage

Photo of JoJo Siwa onstage holding a jug of vodka.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

JoJo Siwa's fun-loving personality runs in the family — but some fans think the brood's attitude toward partying is too much.

On the Tuesday, July 8, episode of her "JoJo Siwa Now" podcast, the singer revealed why she takes a shot of liquor onstage during her concerts.

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa backlash revealing grandma encouraged take shots onstage
Source: mega

JoJo Siwa revealed her grandma was supportive when she chugged liquor onstage.

"This idea of doing this stemmed from — I was in rehearsals and we were starting a new routine for 'Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today,' and my 21st birthday had just passed," the Nickelodeon alum, 21, recalled.

"I was like, ‘I want to f------ take a shot before this.’ And my grandma was like, ‘All right, JoJo. You should do it.’ I was like, ‘All right, let’s do it!’" Siwa shared.

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa backlash revealing grandma encouraged take shots onstage
Source: @jojosiwa/instagram

The singer has taken on an edgier persona since turning 21 in May.

Article continues below advertisement

The Dance Moms star explained it was the crowd's reaction that prompted her to make it into a recurring bit.

"At L.A. Pride, I brought out a jug of Tito's and people were like, ‘Whoa, what are you doing? Is it real? Is it fake?’ I was like, ‘B----, it is what it f------ is. It's a bottle of Tito's,’” she quipped of drinking the vodka.

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa backlash revealing grandma encouraged take shots onstage
Source: mega

The star rose to fame on 'Dance Moms.'

Article continues below advertisement

The star upped the ante by getting her backup dancers involved, as she now lets them choose what kind of drink she'll have.

"It keeps me guessing," Siwa said. "However, I did decide that my dancers, if they're gonna keep f------ bringing it out, they need to bring out a chaser with it."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
jojo siwa
Article continues below advertisement

Her confession confused fans, with one person noting her grandmother "is a bad influence."

"What a wonderful role model," another individual sarcastically tweeted, while a third stated, "Makes total sense that the influential people in her life are promoting this behavior."

Article continues below advertisement
jojo siwa backlash revealing grandma encouraged take shots onstage
Source: mega

The star came out as pansexual in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Siwa's onstage antics don't always go over so well — something she's well aware of, as during a June 29 Pride concert in NYC, she was booed by someone in the audience.

"Who the living f--- just booed me? Where the f--- did that come from?" she asked. "Which one of you? Which one of you?! Respectfully, f--- you."

Article continues below advertisement

The pop star's new edgier persona has rubbed some people the wrong way, but Siwa simply feels she's just changing as she grows up.

"It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate. I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago," she said in an interview. "However, you know, I'm not the same that I was when I was 14. That can live on and people can know that human."

Article continues below advertisement

"But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]," she added. "Let's be honest, let's be real. Let's make some art."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.