Jon Gosselin Reveals Daughter Hannah Reconnected With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin Just Before Mother's Day
Hannah Gosselin took a step in mending her estranged relationship with her mom, Kate, and several of her brothers and sisters the week before Mother's Day.
In a recent interview, her father, Jon, revealed Hannah "spoke with her siblings and her mother" on her 19th birthday on Wednesday, May 10.
"It was nice," the former TLC star told an outlet. "Hannah and Collin have matured a great deal in the last few years."
As OK! previously reported, Jon and Kate made the decision to divorce in 2009, two years after the premiere of their hit show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. Following their split, Kate had physical custody of twins Maddy and Cara, 22, as well as four of their sextuplets, Joel, Leah, Aaden and Alexis, while Hannah and Collin lived with their father. Following years of custody and child support battles, the relationship between both sides — parents and siblings included — grew strained.
Regardless of the ups and downs, Jon said Hannah and Collin have a "good" sibling bond and that they "love and support each other" despite having very different personalities. However, the same can't be said for his own relationships with his other four sextuplets.
"Unfortunately, I didn’t speak to my other children on their birthday. The last time I spoke to Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel was in 2018," he confessed earlier this month. "I will never give up trying to talk to my children. I’m hoping with social media that maybe they might reach out to me at some point."
"The door is always open to rekindle any kind of relationship," he added at the time. "I've tried for years for any interaction with any of my other kids, but nothing yet."
Last week, Jon took to social media to wish all of his sextuplets a happy birthday. "I love you all so much!!" the 46-year-old captioned a childhood photo of the kids in part.
Although he had no contact with four of his children, he shared he was able to celebrate the special day with Hannah and Collin.
"I took Collin out to lunch before he went to work," he said. "We met at a restaurant close to my job ... It’s just nice to spend time together. He is grown up to be such a hardworking good guy. I feel pretty lucky."
"[Then] Hannah, myself and some friends went to dinner at Building 24 in Wyomissing, PA," the reality star continued. "We had a cake and she blew out the candles."
Jon spoke with The Sun about Hannah reconnecting with her mom and siblings.