Jon Gosselin Reveals Daughter Hannah Reconnected With Estranged Mom Kate Gosselin Just Before Mother's Day

"It was nice," the former TLC star told an outlet. "Hannah and Collin have matured a great deal in the last few years."

As OK! previously reported, Jon and Kate made the decision to divorce in 2009, two years after the premiere of their hit show, Jon & Kate Plus 8. Following their split, Kate had physical custody of twins Maddy and Cara, 22, as well as four of their sextuplets, Joel, Leah, Aaden and Alexis, while Hannah and Collin lived with their father. Following years of custody and child support battles, the relationship between both sides — parents and siblings included — grew strained.

Regardless of the ups and downs, Jon said Hannah and Collin have a "good" sibling bond and that they "love and support each other" despite having very different personalities. However, the same can't be said for his own relationships with his other four sextuplets.