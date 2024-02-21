Jon Gosselin Shares His Current Weight, Reveals He Plans to Lose 60 Pounds in 6 Months With Help From a Wellness Expert
Jon Gosselin is determined to get back in shape and drop 60 pounds.
Though the reality star's weight has yo-yoed over the years — he was around 255 pounds at his heaviest — he's setting a goal of being 175 pounds.
"I just got complacent with my health," he explained in a new interview of how his weight creeped up to 235 after being at 200 a few years ago.
"I'm in a comfortable relationship," the dad-of-eight noted. "I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever."
To drop the 60 pounds, Gosselin is turning to Dan Holtz, founder of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.
"It'll be a short-term plan that'll help us get to where we want to be," Holtz shared of his strategy to aid the TLC alum in losing body fat. "And then once we get to our goal then it's really going to be teaching Jon the lifestyle and how to maintain healthier lifestyle choices."
Gosselin admitted his lifestyle is partly to blame for his physique, especially since he DJs gigs late at night.
"I mean, we live in Pennsylvania in a very rural area. We eat at gas stations. You guys don't understand that. Like, we have awesome gas stations. We got Wawa. But there are healthy choices there," he spilled. "It's just, like, three o'clock in the morning. What are you going to eat? You're exhausted. You have another hour to drive. You're just like, there's no hotel. You're nowhere to stop."
"So those things come and tend to happen. I don't eat for like 12, 14 hours," he continued. "So, I'll eat dinner at three o'clock in the morning, then drive to a gig."
The reality TV star revealed his health journey is also inspired by his father's medical history. "Heart disease runs in my family. My dad had congestive heart failure. He died almost 18 years ago," he said. "He [was 62], and his father died at 65. So, I keep track of that kind of stuff."
Once he slims down, the DJ is looking forward to being able to dress nicer, as he said he feels out of place when he visits party spots like Las Vegas.
"I don't shop at Hugo Boss. They don't make my size. You gotta go to the back and sew two jackets together," he revealed. "There's no XL, you know what I mean? This is the first time I had to buy XL, and XL doesn't really fit me because I'm short. I'm 5'8. The sleeves are too long and all that stuff. You gotta have tailored clothing. Why should I go through that, when I can just change my lifestyle?"
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Gosselin about his weight loss journey.