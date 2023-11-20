Kate Gosselin Loses $132K Legal Battle Against Estranged Ex Jon Gosselin
Kate Gosselin's pricey lawsuit against estranged ex-husband Jon Gosselin has been dismissed.
The mother-of-eight filed an adverse revival on September 7, 2022, claiming that her ex owed her $132,875 in child support detailed in a past judgment. However, the case was closed by Judge James E. Gavin on Tuesday, November 14, according to online court documents obtained by an outlet.
Jon's attorneys argued that Kate filed the adverse revival against him because he was given full custody of sextuplets Hannah and Collin — an act that reportedly broke their initial agreement.
"[Jon] and [Kate] executed a ‘judgment note’ wherein [Jon] was to pay [Kate] the sum of $125,000 with six percent interest plus costs of suit in collections," court documents read. "We believe and therefore state that the purpose of the Judgment Note is to enter judgment as a penalty should [Jon] file a complaint seeking child custody, which he did, and on which he succeeded. [Jon] has not paid this amount."
"A contract cannot penalize a party for asserting their parental rights to the point that asserting them becomes unbearable in practice," the filing said.
"Neither can parties by contract, destroy this honorable court’s duty to support the best interests of the child in a custody arrangement when there is a dispute over the child’s best interests," the documents noted. "Therefore, an asserted contract term that penalizes one party for exercising his right to participate in his child’s life is against these firm policies."
The legal papers stated the "asserted penalty term punishes the child" by not only "removing the child from a beneficial life with a father, but also by making it impossible to determine the best interests when they are in dispute."
"In custody matters, the consideration is always the best interests of the child," the filing continued. "We believe the ‘judgment note,’ to the extent it is valid — which it is not — contemplates the penalty amount as the amount of arrears owed in support. Plaintiff is essentially exchanging forbearance on that amount, declining to seek arrears through the domestic-relations process, for Defendant’s ‘promise’ not to file a complaint in custody."
As OK! previously reported, Jon and Kate got married in 1999 and share eight children. Twins Maddy and Cara, 23, as well 19-year-old sextuplets, Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.
The Gosselin family gained fame after the 2007 premiere of their hit television show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, but by 2009, the pair made the decision to divorce. The show was later rebranded to Kate Plus 8 — in which Jon was rarely mentioned.
The Sun reported the details of the legal filings.