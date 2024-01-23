Jon Gosselin Reveals He Got Work Done Before DJ Gig at Sundance Film Festival: 'I Looked and Felt My Best'
Jon Gosselin opened up on his decision to undergo a Botox-like procedure and a fat-burning treatment prior to hitting the stage for his DJ gig at Sundance Film Festival.
After being booked for the star-studded event, Gosselin revealed he went to a pop-up of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, but the father-of-eight said he was "hesitant" at first to try anything new.
"They asked me if I wanted Botox and I said, 'Do I need Botox?!' They advised me to get a little Dysport between my brows, which is very similar to Botox, and I decided just to go for it," he told a news outlet.
"Two of my really good guy friends came with me and they got it done too, they told me it doesn't hurt," he continued. "Me and my friends even came up with a new name for it. 'Brotox!'"
Following the treatment, Gosselin said he's become obsessed with looking at himself in the mirror and "taking selfies!"
The reality star also had a procedure done called CellSound, which is meant to reduce fat and inflammation, as well as smoothing the skin. He said it only took about 45 minutes and he "lost a couple of centimeters" during the process.
"It was kind of like a Stim machine for muscles, so it didn't hurt at all. You need to have a few consecutive treatments to see major results," he explained. "It was pretty much all women getting these treatments done, and I did think, 'What the h-- am I doing laying here half naked?!' But I think more and more men are getting this stuff done."
"I work from 11 pm to 4 am, four days a week, so it's a different lifestyle, it messes with your body a lot," he continued. "I eat dinner at 3:30 pm so I don't get sick at the gig and then I'm starving by the time my gig is over, but I don't want to eat late then go to bed."
Gosselin further clarified he wouldn't be inclined to consider liposuction or a tummy tuck because he "doesn't really like pain," so Dysport and CellSound were perfect options for him.
"I feel a lot better and it was good to have a bit of a confidence boost ahead of my DJ set because I come to these things and I'm surrounded by all these beautiful people from Los Angeles," he joked. "I feel like such a 'schlub' coming from the East coast."
"People here are all from Los Angeles or celebrities from all over and they drink like nothing, everyone takes care of themselves and everything is organic and vegetarian, and we're running around going, 'Where's the best burger?'" he quipped. "We just live in a different lifestyle on the East Coast. But it was nice to take care of myself so I looked and felt my best ahead of the set."
Gosselin spoke with The Sun about his recent procedures.