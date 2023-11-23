Jon Gosselin Thinks Estranged Ex-Wife Kate Needs to 'Earn Her Own Money' After Losing $132K Child Support Lawsuit
Jon Gosselin thinks his estranged ex-wife Kate needs to focus on earning her own money after a judge dismissed her $132,875 child support lawsuit against him.
The mother-of-eight initially filed the complaint in 2012, and ten years later, filed the adverse revival requesting the hefty sum on September 7, 2022. Judge James E. Gavin closed the case on Tuesday, November 14.
According to a source, Jon is "relieved" that the judge was in "full agreement of both the family court judge’s decision and the superior court judge decision and hence Kate lost at her third attempt to get money."
"It was difficult enough for Jon to watch Kate have the children film during most of their childhood, only to dip into their hard earned money to spend on herself," the source dished, referring to the allegations that Kate stole $100,000 from the kids' trust funds after their split.
"At this point Jon just hopes Kate realizes the kids are all grown up and it’s time to earn her own money," the source added. "Hopefully Kate will get a job and earn a living as Jon has been doing for years."
As OK! previously reported, Jon and Kate announced their split in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The exes share eight children — 23-year-old twins Maddy and Cara, as well 19-year-old sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.
Although Kate initially retained primary custody of all of the children and continued to film their hit TLC show, rebranding from Jon & Kate Plus 8 to Kate Plus 8, Jon eventually got full custody of Hannah and Collin.
The two sextuplets' respective bonds with their mother reportedly suffered after making the move.
"Hannah has worked hard to have a relationship with her mother, but sadly, Kate has never treated Hannah well after she went to live with her father," an insider spilled earlier this year, noting that Hannah "will continue to try to build healthy relationships with her [other] siblings."
As for Collin, it's believed he is not in contact at all with his mother. As OK! previously reported, the 19-year-old accused Kate of institutionalizing him after he told his school teachers that he was being abused by his mom.
"I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out," Collin alleged in the "Jon & Kate Plus 8: Family Circus" episode of Vice TV's Dark Side Of The 2000s.
The source spoke with In Touch about Jon's feelings regarding the judge's decision.