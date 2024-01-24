'She Still Won't Let It Go': Jon Gosselin Slams Estranged Ex-Wife Kate for 'Dragging Him Back to Court' With $132K Child Support Appeal
Jon Gosselin is frustrated with his estranged ex-wife, Kate, as he continues to fight her $132,875 child support lawsuit.
The mother-of-eight filed the adverse revival to her original 2012 complaint on September 7, 2022. Judge James E. Gavin closed the case in November 2023, but the reality star filed a new appeal the following month.
"So this thing has already been quashed by judges and she still won't let it go," Jon spilled to a news outlet. "My hands are tied, there's not much more I can do, I'm done hiring lawyers. I've spent every last penny. I work just to protect myself from her."
"I have moved on in my life but apparently Kate's stuck in the past," he continued. "Honestly, I want to say to her: 'Hey Kate, 2009 called, they want Jon back.'"
Jon and Kate initially announced their divorce in 2009 following 10 years of marriage. The exes share eight children — 23-year-old twins Maddy and Cara, as well 19-year-old sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.
According to the father-of-eight, his ex has taken every opportunity to keep him from making a living since their breakup.
"Years ago I got offered a $250,000 job to be an on-the-spot reporter for E! News," he recalled. "I got told if I took it, I'd be sued for breaching my TLC contract. So, I couldn't earn money but Kate continually upped the child support."
"If I tried to do something on TV they'd quash it," he added. "If I tried to do something to better my life in the private sector, Kate would come after me with TLC's lawyers, and quash me there."
"They'd tried every way to throw me under the bus," he alleged. "I had to work three jobs just to pay the child support."
Jon also accused his ex-wife of trying to tank his work as a DJ by telling others it was a "front" for drug dealing.
"I have never touched drugs," he clarified. "Everybody who knows me knows that. It's ridiculous, but she still lied to try and ruin my DJing career."
As OK! previously reported, the former TLC star is just eager to move on with his life after spending more than 10 years in and out of court for child support and custody agreements.
"At this point Jon just hopes Kate realizes the kids are all grown up and it’s time to earn her own money," an insider said last year. "Hopefully Kate will get a job and earn a living as Jon has been doing for years."
