Jon Gosselin Gushes He's 'Happy and in Love' After Revealing Secret 2-Year Relationship With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo
Jon Gosselin is in love!
The former TLC star has kept his love-life private for the past two years, but the father-of-eight decided that it was finally time to share his and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo's story with the world.
"We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits," Gosselin said of their fairytale romance. "Plus, all our friends are the same people, instead of ‘Your friends’ and 'My friends.'"
Gosselin, 46, and Lebo, 35, first met at a barbeque at a mutual friend's house a few months after the former reality star called it quits with his ex-girlfriend, Colleen, who he dated from late 2014 to early 2021.
After the party, they connected on Instagram and "started DMing each other" and "never stopped talking."
A few days later, Gosselin asked her on a casual date to a local bistro.
"I wanted to kiss him in the parking lot after that first date, he walked me to my car and did that Cinderella spin thing to me and I just felt it," Lebo gushed of their first outing. "But he just looked in my eyes and said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow.'"
"When I got home I told him, 'I wanted to kiss you' and he said, 'I did too.' Then it just went from there," she added.
Gosselin explained that he hadn't been looking for anything romantic when he met his current girlfriend, but the relationship just flowed naturally.
Lebo chimed in that part of what brought them together was that they had "so much in common" because they have shared histories of being in serious relationships with people "who are not the best for us," seemingly referring to his estranged ex Kate Gosselin.
And while Lebo admitted to being familiar with Gosselin's reality television career, she said that she hadn't "watched the show as faithfully as some" and was "never Team Jon or Team Kate" because she just didn't know enough about the situation.
As for Gosselin, the 46-year-old confessed he finally knows what it feels like for a relationship to be come easily.
"All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph," he told the outlet. "I never thought relationships were easy. I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Scr-- you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."
