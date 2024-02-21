Jon Gosselin Reveals Ex-Wife Kate 'Doesn't Care' That He Plans to Marry Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo: 'I Don't Talk to Her'
Jon Gosselin revealed he plans to marry his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo — and his ex-wife, Kate, doesn't have an opinion on the issue.
The former TLC stars announced their plans to divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. They share eight children — 23-year-old twins Maddy and Cara, and 19-year-old sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.
However, their split was anything but peaceful. The exes were in and out of court for more than 10 years after their split, battling it out over custody and child support. Now, Jon is ready to leave all of that in the past.
"I love Stephanie and I have future plans with her. She loves me for who I am," the father-of-eight told a news outlet. "I didn't even propose yet, so we got to figure that out. It's coming, yeah."
When asked what his ex-wife's opinion is of his new relationship, Jon replied, "Kate doesn't care what I do."
"Kate does what Kate does. Kate only cares about Kate," he continued. "It's not a problem anymore, I guess. I don't know. I really don't know, because I don't talk to her."
As OK! previously reported, Jon debuted his relationship with Stephanie in July 2023 after privately dating for two years. The couple initially met in 2021 at a barbeque that took place at a mutual friend's home.
"We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits," Jon said at the time. "Plus, all our friends are the same people, instead of ‘Your friends’ and 'My friends.'"
"All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph," he continued. "I never thought relationships were easy. I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Scr-- you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."
