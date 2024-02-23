Jon Gosselin Says He Gets Along With Daughter Hannah's Boyfriend Lennon: 'We Have a Lot in Common'
Hannah Gosselin's boyfriend has the seal of approval from her dad!
In a new joint interview with the teen and Jon Gosselin, the college student raved over her beau, Lennon, whom she's been seeing for nearly two years.
"He's very kind," gushed Hannah, 19. "He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him."
Hannah noted that her grandmother and dad like Lennon, to which Jon, 46, quipped, "He's all right."
"What do you mean?! You like Lennon!" Hannah replied.
"Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I," the dad-of-eight confessed.
"He gets along with Lennon," Hannah said of her dad. "Don't pretend that you don't."
In another interview, Hannah revealed she met Lennon "through mutual friends" when she was a senior in high school.
"I truly believe Lennon and I have something really special. We’ve been together for almost two years and we’re there for one another," she spilled.
"I know that we’re young, but I could see our relationship lasting!" she admitted.
For Valentine's Day this year, the duo went to Hannah's "favorite Med spa."
"I am super into skincare and wanted to introduce Lennon to something that is a priority for me. So I planned a post-Valentine's surprise," she shared. "A day of pampering. I set us up with hydra facials. It was so funny because Lennon had never had a facial. He absolutely loved it!"
"I travel to California a lot so I’m going to bring him back here to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. We are both dying to try the Cell Sound Machine. We also go to Texas a lot and they have several BHRC’s there. It’s my favorite. We are going to be a glowing couple," the student added.
After their Valentine's Day spa date, Hannah "made a video of the day to give to Lennon as a memory."
Though Hannah and mom Kate Gosselin have had a rocky relationship over the years, the matriarch is aware of Lennon.
"We talk about school and we talk about life. She knows Lennon," Hannah shared. "So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I'm open to listening to everybody's opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices."
Entertainment Tonight and The Sun spoke with the Gosselins.