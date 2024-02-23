Jon Gosselin Says He Gets Along With Daughter Hannah's Boyfriend Lennon: 'We Have a Lot in Common'

"He's very kind," gushed Hannah, 19. "He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him."

Hannah noted that her grandmother and dad like Lennon, to which Jon, 46, quipped, "He's all right."

"What do you mean?! You like Lennon!" Hannah replied.

"Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I," the dad-of-eight confessed.