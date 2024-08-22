Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Claiming He 'Respects' Barack and Michelle Obama
The Daily Show host Jon Stewart called former President Donald Trump’s claim that he respects fellow former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama complete “b-------.”
During a recent episode of Stewart's podcast, The Weekly Show, he described the impact of the GOP candidate's relentless attacks on the former first family.
The political comedian told historian and author Jill Lepore: "You could tell though she was wounded by the treatment that the Obama family, not just the president, but the entire family, she was really wounded by the, if we're being honest, disgusting treatment, which continues to this day, of the Obama family and just the vile politics, not policy, not anything other than vile, conspiratorial, personal, disturbing [attacks]."
He dismissed Trump's recent comments by telling his listeners, "You have Trump yesterday, saying, I've got a lot of respect for the Obamas. B------!”
Trump told CNN, ahead of the Obamas speaking at the DNC, that his fellow former president is a "nice gentleman."
"I happen to like him. I respect him, and I respect his wife," Trump said.
"Him saying it doesn't make it true," Stewart clarified. "He was the leader of an absolute torrent and river of slime, and I imagine for her, she thought, we've given our pound of flesh to this endeavor, and I don't want any part of that."
As OK! previously reported, on Wednesday, August 21, after the pair's DNC appearance, the ex-prez told a crowd of his supporters, "I'm trying to be nice to these people. They were lousy presidents, and you know this one is coming. It's the worst."
"They always say, 'Sir, please stick to policy, don't get personal.' Yet they are getting personal all night long, these people," he continued. "Do I still have to stick to policy?"
He also specifically referred to the former first lady as a "nasty" person.
During Stewart's podcast, Lepore highlighted that the former first lady's abstention from the presidential race, especially after Biden withdrew his re-election campaign, deserves recognition.
She asserted, "It's not Joe Biden who selflessly gave up the presidency, it's Michelle Obama! She could have walked right into that nomination."
Stewart echoed Lepore's sentiments by acknowledging the former first lady's untapped potential in the political arena, stating: "Wow. She could have. She still could!"