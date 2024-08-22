Jon Stewart Slams Donald Trump for Claiming He 'Respects' Barack and Michelle Obama

During a recent episode of Stewart's podcast, The Weekly Show, he described the impact of the GOP candidate's relentless attacks on the former first family.

The political comedian told historian and author Jill Lepore: "You could tell though she was wounded by the treatment that the Obama family, not just the president, but the entire family, she was really wounded by the, if we're being honest, disgusting treatment, which continues to this day, of the Obama family and just the vile politics, not policy, not anything other than vile, conspiratorial, personal, disturbing [attacks]."

He dismissed Trump's recent comments by telling his listeners, "You have Trump yesterday, saying, I've got a lot of respect for the Obamas. B------!”