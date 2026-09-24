Jonathan Taylor Thomas Allegedly Kicked Deputy During Malibu Traffic Stop, According to Sheriff
Sept. 24 2026, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
Jonathan Taylor Thomas allegedly kicked a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the stomach during a Malibu traffic stop, according to law enforcement.
Per TMZ, the Home Improvement star was reportedly a passenger in a car that was stopped at an intersection early Monday morning, September 21, and was blocking traffic, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies reportedly told Thomas to remain inside the vehicle, but he allegedly got out.
A deputy then attempted to arrest him, during which Thomas allegedly kicked the deputy in the stomach.
Thomas was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and public intoxication.
He was released from custody on Tuesday, September 22.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Was Seen With His 'Home Improvement' Costars
The arrest came shortly after Thomas made a rare public appearance with his former Home Improvement costars.
Patricia Richardson shared a photo on July 30 featuring Thomas and Taran Noah Smith through her official Instagram.
She captioned the post, "My other boys," with a heart emoji.
Thomas played Randy Taylor on the sitcom, while Richardson portrayed his on-screen mother, Jill Taylor.
Smith played his younger brother, Mark Taylor.
The reunion drew attention because Thomas stepped away from Hollywood nearly two decades ago.
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Thomas previously opened up about his decision to leave acting after spending much of his childhood in the entertainment industry.
"I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People.
"I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break," he added.
Thomas went on to attend Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew’s University in Scotland.
He later recalled what stood out to him about returning to a more traditional student life.
"To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool," he shared at the time.
He added, "It was a novel experience for me."
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Focused On A Quieter Life
After leaving Hollywood, Thomas returned to Los Angeles and focused on directing, writing scripts, and keeping a lower profile.
He told the outlet that he enjoyed some of the activities away from the spotlight.
"I watch a lot of movies, I hike, I stay up on shows and theater," he continued.
He even expressed that he had "no regrets" about stepping away from acting.
Thomas also reflected on his years as a major child star and the way he viewed that period of his life.
"I never took the fame too seriously," he told People.
"It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers," he added.