Jonathan Taylor Thomas Allegedly Kicked Deputy During Malibu Traffic Stop, According to Sheriff

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas allegedly kicked a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy in the stomach during a Malibu traffic stop, according to law enforcement. Per TMZ, the Home Improvement star was reportedly a passenger in a car that was stopped at an intersection early Monday morning, September 21, and was blocking traffic, per the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

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Source: MEGA Jonathan Taylor Thomas was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and public intoxication and released from custody on September 22.

Deputies reportedly told Thomas to remain inside the vehicle, but he allegedly got out. A deputy then attempted to arrest him, during which Thomas allegedly kicked the deputy in the stomach. Thomas was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and public intoxication. He was released from custody on Tuesday, September 22.

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Jonathan Taylor Thomas Was Seen With His 'Home Improvement' Costars

Source: MEGA Jonathan Taylor Thomas reunited with Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith in a July 30 Instagram photo.

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Source: MEGA Jonathan Taylor Thomas discussed his decision to step away from Hollywood.

Thomas previously opened up about his decision to leave acting after spending much of his childhood in the entertainment industry. "I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break," he added. Thomas went on to attend Harvard, Columbia, and St. Andrew’s University in Scotland. He later recalled what stood out to him about returning to a more traditional student life. "To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool," he shared at the time. He added, "It was a novel experience for me."

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Focused On A Quieter Life

Source: MEGA Jonathan Taylor Thomas focused on directing and writing while enjoying a quieter life away from the spotlight.