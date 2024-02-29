Josh Duggar's Prison Unit Faces Potential 'Mass Punishment' After Multiple Inmates Were Caught With Contraband: Source
Josh Duggar's prison unit at Federal Correctional Facility Seagoville in Texas could be hit with harsh disciplinary action after contraband was found in a recent search.
"They got a new warden at Seagoville, and she's been posting notices about contraband saying that if contraband is found in one cell in one unit, the whole unit will get shut down and lose privileges," a source spilled to a news outlet.
"Josh's building got shook down this week and they found a bunch of contraband," the source added of the disgraced former TLC star. "I know they found a bunch of alcohol."
"No word on whether the mass punishments have ensued," the source clarified. "But it would most likely be taking away phone and email privileges."
The outlet further noted that family members of inmates in the unit are frustrated that loved ones may be punished by not being able to see or speak with inmates because they were busted simply for being in the same unit where contraband was discovered.
It's been reported 6 inmates were found with contraband, but there is no word on if Duggar was one of the men involved.
This isn't the first time Duggar has faced consequences for being caught with items that aren't allowed behind bars.
As OK! previously reported, the 35-year-old was moved into FCI Seagoville's Special Housing Unit (SHU), otherwise known as solitary confinement, after personnel discovered a cell phone in his possession. He was allegedly still there on his last birthday in March 2023 while he awaited a disciplinary hearing.
"They've been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they're getting out," an insider related to one of the inmates explained at the time. "Family members have been complaining that they’re unable to communicate with loved ones."
Duggar was sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. Although the reality television personality made several attempts to appeal the verdict and his subsequent sentence, his petition for a new trial was terminated by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in October 2023.
He is expected to be released in 2032.
The source spoke with The Sun about Duggar's prison unit shakedown.