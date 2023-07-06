Josh Duggar's Father-In-Law Gives Shocking 'Racist' Sermon, Church Apologizes
A Texas church was forced to apologize for a racist sermon Josh Duggar's father-in-law's gave in late June.
Anna Duggar's dad, Mike Keller, took the stage at Fairpark Baptist Church in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, June 25, with shocking claims that Black slaves needed to "humble" themselves and learn to read the Bible so that they could eventually be freed.
"Folks, I want to tell you; it is really simple. I’ll show you how to change America," Mike preached to the congregation in a sermon that was later shared to TikTok. "A hundred-fifty years ago, or 200 years ago when the Blacks were slaves: Did they ever go to Washington, D.C., and have a rally 200 years ago to protest against slavery? No."
Mike, who was a guest speaker at the church that day, painted the false picture of "good people on plantations" who "loved and taught" slaves how to read.
"Here’s what the Blacks did about 150 years ago," he continued. "They humbled themselves. They prayed. They sought God's face and they turned from their wicked ways and God made slavery illegal through several white presidents."
Added the preacher, "It worked, didn’t it? They didn’t protest."
Critics quickly took to the social media to slam the pastor for his blatantly untrue comments.
"I'm pretty sure running away could be a form of protest..." one user wrote, while another said, "Well, there were rebellions. Literal rebellions. Slave owners died. There was also, ya know, the Civil War."
"This man leads a congregation???? and they follow him??" a third commented, and a fourth replied, "Ugh they let ANYONE AND I MEAN ANYONE preach at Baptist churches."
Following backlash from his controversial remarks, the church made it clear that they entirely disagreed with Anna's father's racist statements.
"Fairpark Baptist Church affirms that racism and slavery are wrong, sinful and violate the scriptures," the statement read. "As a part of our faith we would never condone slavery, or tolerate any kind of prejudice against people of color."
CBS News reported the church's statement.