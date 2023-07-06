Josh Duggar's Father-In-Law Gives Shocking 'Racist' Sermon, Church Apologizes

"Folks, I want to tell you; it is really simple. I’ll show you how to change America," Mike preached to the congregation in a sermon that was later shared to TikTok. "A hundred-fifty years ago, or 200 years ago when the Blacks were slaves: Did they ever go to Washington, D.C., and have a rally 200 years ago to protest against slavery? No."

Mike, who was a guest speaker at the church that day, painted the false picture of "good people on plantations" who "loved and taught" slaves how to read.