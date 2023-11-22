'Tortured' Travis Kelce Admits He Used Twitter 'as My Diary' Prior to Old Messages Going Viral

Travis Kelce couldn't help but giggle while discussing his old tweets recently going viral on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

"I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” the 34-year-old football star said about the remarks, adding that he's been "tortured" by the old messages, which fans dug up. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the [NFL], I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f-------- dove into 2011. What a f------- year that was.”