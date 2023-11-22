'Tortured' Travis Kelce Admits He Used Twitter 'as My Diary' Prior to Old Messages Going Viral
Travis Kelce couldn't help but giggle while discussing his old tweets recently going viral on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.
"I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” the 34-year-old football star said about the remarks, adding that he's been "tortured" by the old messages, which fans dug up. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the [NFL], I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f-------- dove into 2011. What a f------- year that was.”
“I think we all have tweets that we would love to have deleted,” his brother replied, attempting to make him feel better.
“I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary,” Travis quipped. “I’m just out here saying nonsense. What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then."
Jason, 36, then joked that "everybody's a big fan of college Travis."
The boys then discussed one of the tweets that had people in stitches. "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” Travis wrote at the time.
In response, Travis said he spelled squirrel "like a jacka--."
“I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on,” Jason replied. “I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way.”
Now that the Kansas City Chiefs star is dating Taylor Swift, 33, fans embraced the hilarious tweets. “This is such a funny wholesome thread lol he’s doing his best and I love it,” one person wrote, while another added, “I love that this is the problematic thing people have been able to find, though."
However, one person wasn't too impressed with Travis: Joy Behar, who spoke about the singer's new man on The View in mid-November. “Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘D---, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,’” she read about the resurfaced comments, which he wrote in 2010.
“Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” she continued of the athlete's comments about women. “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”
But Whoopi Goldberg defended Travis' past actions.
“Young people do young people stuff,” she said. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”