OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

'Tortured' Travis Kelce Admits He Used Twitter 'as My Diary' Prior to Old Messages Going Viral

travis kelce old tweets tortured
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 10:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce couldn't help but giggle while discussing his old tweets recently going viral on the Wednesday, November 22, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

"I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” the 34-year-old football star said about the remarks, adding that he's been "tortured" by the old messages, which fans dug up. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the [NFL], I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody f-------- dove into 2011. What a f------- year that was.”

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce old tweets tortured
Source: mega

Travis Kelce's old tweets recently went viral amid his new romance with Taylor Swift.

“I think we all have tweets that we would love to have deleted,” his brother replied, attempting to make him feel better.

“I was just using Twitter as, like, a diary,” Travis quipped. “I’m just out here saying nonsense. What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then."

Article continues below advertisement

Jason, 36, then joked that "everybody's a big fan of college Travis."

travis kelce old tweets tortured
Source: mega

Taylor Swift has been spotted at Travis Kelce's football games.

Article continues below advertisement

The boys then discussed one of the tweets that had people in stitches. "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” Travis wrote at the time.

In response, Travis said he spelled squirrel "like a jacka--."

“I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on,” Jason replied. “I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way.”

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs star is dating Taylor Swift, 33, fans embraced the hilarious tweets. “This is such a funny wholesome thread lol he’s doing his best and I love it,” one person wrote, while another added, “I love that this is the problematic thing people have been able to find, though."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce old tweets tortured
Source: mega

Travis Kelce discussed his old tweets with his brother, Jason Kelce.

However, one person wasn't too impressed with Travis: Joy Behar, who spoke about the singer's new man on The View in mid-November. “Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘D---, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,’” she read about the resurfaced comments, which he wrote in 2010.

“Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” she continued of the athlete's comments about women. “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

travis kelce old tweets tortured
Source: mega

Travis Kelce said he felt like he was using Twitter 'as a diary' back then.

Article continues below advertisement

But Whoopi Goldberg defended Travis' past actions.

“Young people do young people stuff,” she said. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.