Getting Serious: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Parents Expected to Meet at Upcoming Chiefs Game
Family time!
According to a recent report, Taylor Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and Travis Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, will be meeting at the Chiefs game on Monday, November 20.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game is being named a "family reunion" for the Kelce clan as Travis plays for the Chiefs, while his brother Jason Kelce plays for the Eagles. The match is also an important one for Taylor's dad, as he has been a longtime Eagles fan.
Although it is unclear if Taylor herself will be flying into Kansas City due to her tour schedule, the reports of her parents alleged appearance may hint at her attendance.
While Taylor has met Donna and Ed, and Travis has met Scott, though it's possible he's interacted with Andrea not in the public eye, this would mark the first time both sets of parents would interact since the stars started dating.
Most recently, Travis and Jason discussed the time the tight end and Scott spending together at the pop sensation's latest performance in Argentina on Saturday, November 12.
Travis explained the meeting went very well, however, there was one point of contention — Scott being an Eagles fan.
“He’s a huge football guy,” Travis said on he and Jason’s Wednesday, November 15, episode of their "New Heights" podcast. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two, I forget how long, at Delaware. I believe he was a line-backer turned center.”
“I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,” the athlete joked.
“No, did you?” Jason asked, to which Travis quipped, “Maybe, who knows.”
The athlete then described the dinner he had with Scott and Taylor while in Buenos Aires for the show.
“We got some good food, man. Had some empanadas and steak. They’re big on steak and all the different cuts of meat, yeah,” he said. “We got some good steak down there, man.”
Travis arrived in Argentina on Friday, November 11, where he originally intended to go to Taylor’s show that night, however, the concert was postponed due to severe weather. Instead, he was able to share the steak meal with his lady.
“It was the first night I was there— really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner. [It] was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t just want to go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn’t care about the show. So we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves,” he explained.
Travis was also spotted seemingly leaving when he didn't give Scott a high-five during the sold-out Eras Tour concert.
“Scott’s over here looking for a high-five,” Jason noted, to which Travis replied, “Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event, and so, sorry Mr. Swift,” he added.
ET reported that Taylor and Travis' parents will be at the game.