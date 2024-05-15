'I Don't Believe Him': Joy Behar Doubts Donald Trump Will Show Up to Future Debates Despite Ex-Prez Agreeing to Participate

Throughout the segment, Behar made several disparaging remarks directed towards Trump, referring to him as "Bozo the Clown" and claiming he would find a way to get out of the upcoming CNN debate.

Despite Behar's doubts, Trump had already agreed to the terms Biden had laid out for the upcoming debates.

Even after being corrected multiple times by her co-hosts, Behar remained adamant in her belief that the ex-prez would find a way to manipulate the agreed-upon event.