'I Don't Believe Him': Joy Behar Doubts Donald Trump Will Show Up to Future Debates Despite Ex-Prez Agreeing to Participate
Joy Behar expressed skepticism about former President Donald Trump's likeliness to participate in a debate with President Joe Biden in a recent segment on The View, co-host
Throughout the segment, Behar made several disparaging remarks directed towards Trump, referring to him as "Bozo the Clown" and claiming he would find a way to get out of the upcoming CNN debate.
Despite Behar's doubts, Trump had already agreed to the terms Biden had laid out for the upcoming debates.
Even after being corrected multiple times by her co-hosts, Behar remained adamant in her belief that the ex-prez would find a way to manipulate the agreed-upon event.
Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to challenge his GOP opponent to two debates, with the first one scheduled to take place at CNN on June 27. Trump immediately agreed to the challenge after months of asking the Biden administration for a debate between the two presidential candidates.
Even after the two politicians agreed to a second debate in September on ABC, Behar continued to doubt Trump's commitment. She called him a "liar" and refused to believe he would adhere to the terms.
“He’s going to stack the audience with Trumpers like he did at that town hall on CNN,” Behar said.
View co-host Whoopi Goldberg explained the no audience rule. Behar then circled back and doubled down on her claim that Trump wouldn't show up.
Goldberg somewhat agreed, calling Trump a “backer outer,” but she predicted that there would end up being an “off the rails” Trump at the debates.
“I know that, but I don’t think he’s going to go for it,” Behar told Goldberg about the audience rule.
As her co-hosts went into detail about the parameters that had been agreed to, she yelled, “I don’t believe him!”
“I know what I was saying,” she added.
As OK! previously reported, Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused Trump and Biden of "colluding" to keep him out of the upcoming CNN debate.
“Presidents Trump and Biden are colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want,” Kennedy Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win. Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy.”
"Forty-three percent of Americans identify as independents. If Americans are ever going to escape the hammerlock of the two-party system, now is the time to do it," he explained. "These are the two most unpopular candidates in living memory."