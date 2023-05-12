Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Ill-Equipped' Kaitlan Collins for 'Train Wreck' Donald Trump Town Hall: 'It Failed on Every Front'

Megyn Kelly didn't waste time in dragging CNN's Kaitlan Collins following Donald Trump's town hall on Wednesday night, May 10, where she served as the moderator.

Dubbing the journalist "ill-equipped" to take on the former POTUS, Kelly pointed out during the Thursday, May 11, episode of her SiriusXM podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show" that the town hall “quickly spun out of control” and turned out to be a “train wreck.”