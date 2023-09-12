OK Magazine
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Suggests 'Scrawny White Guy' Timothée Chalamet Is 'Just a Rebound' for Kylie Jenner

alyssa farrah timothee kylie pp
Source: ABC; Mega
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's sizzling romance was a hot topic on the Tuesday, September 12, installment of The View.

The panelists went back and forth on their opinions of the unexpected pair, with Alyssa Farah Griffin revealing her doubts that they had very much in common with each other.

alyssa farah griffin calls kayleigh mcenany liar opportunist
Source: ABC

Alyssa Farrah Griffin had doubts about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's new romance.

"I think we're probably overthinking this," Griffin told the panel. "Both of her sisters, or at least Kim, rebounded with a scrawny white guy and was perfectly happy for a little bit, so it may just be a rebound."

Griffin appeared to be referencing Kardashian's nine-month romance with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson after her split from ex-husband Kanye West. Jenner and the father of her children, Travis Scott, reportedly called it quits over the holidays or in early January.

Scott and Jenner share daughter Stormi and son Aire Webster.

kylie jenner timothee chalamet
Source: Getty

Kylie Jenner & Timothy Chalamet Get Cozy Over Grey Goose Honey Deuce Cocktails at the US Open - Grey Goose PR

Sara Haines pointed out that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "breaking with the family type" of dating rappers and professional athletes. "They're both the same age," she added. "They probably have a lot in common."

Despite Haines' positive outlook on the steamy romance, Joy Behar took aim at the Kardashian-Jenner brood, claiming: "Kylie Jenner and whole Kardashian family do not have the vibe of being brilliant."

joy behar goodbye party chippendales fired good morning america
Source: ABC

Joy Behar took a moment to slam the Kardashian-Jenner brood for allegedly only caring about 'plastic surgery.'

"I'm sorry, they don't," she continued. "All they care about is plastic surgery and their big behinds. It's not like a big intellectual group of people. Sorry. We're not talking about Bernard Baruch here."

However, moderator Whoopi Goldberg clapped back at Behar's negative comments.

"Okay, if you have enough time to sit in judgment of other people's relationship you have too much d--- time on your hands," she replied just before the show's commercial break.

Source: OK!

Jenner and Chalamet reportedly met in January of this year and sparked dating rumors in April.

Although they have yet to publicly speak out about their romance, they were spotted canoodling at the U.S. Open men’s finals earlier this month.

