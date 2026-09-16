Joy Behar Mocks Donald Trump Jr. After Russian Oligarch Paid for Wedding Festivities

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Source: MEGA Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch close to Vladimir Putin reportedly paid for Donald Trump Jr.'s May wedding in the Bahamas.

“OK, so they have now both confirmed a report from ProPublica that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who has ties to [Russian President Vladimir Putin],” she went on. She continued that the oligarch in question “paid for some events during their wedding weekend in the Bahamas…. and the couple calls it, and this is my favorite, a generous gift from a friend.” Behar quipped that it is not a “gift” but a “generous grift from a friend, maybe.”

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Joy Behar Joked That She Would Like to Receive Such Generous Handouts From Friends Like Donald Trump Jr.

Source: MEGA Joy Behar joked that she wished she had a friend like Umar Kremlev so they could pay for her vow renewal.

The View panel also reviewed footage of many key Democrats calling out President Donald Trump’s eldest son for accepting funding from someone whom the Trump administration has termed a national foe for a long time. Behar tried to point out the absurdity of the situation by joking, “I wish I knew him because I was thinking of renewing my vows, and I would like his number, frankly.”

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Source: MEGA Joy Behar urged Donald Trump Jr. to pick himself 'up by your bootstraps.'

On a serious note, the co-host also admitted, “What really breaks me is that…this particular group we’re talking about is outraged when a single mother on welfare is asking for assistance, or some needy person needs some money to help them get through life; they are outraged by that. And yet, this family has their hand out 24/7.” “You know what, Junior? Pick yourself up by your bootstraps,” she said.

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Joy Behar's 'The View' Co-Hosts Shared Their Opinions on the Matter

Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE Alyssa Farah Griffin called Vladimir Putin's regime 'evil and rogue.'

Sara Haines also shared her two cents on the subject, saying, “It’s absolutely a bad look.” “And what’s striking to me is that on the heels of the U.S. Open, these elite tennis players can’t even use their flag for fear that the prestige of the international sport would legitimize the Putin regime, and then the president’s son can accept hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Russian businessman who is close to Putin,” she continued. “There’s something right there that just doesn’t track for me,” she added. Alyssa Farah Griffin then chimed in, noting, “And keep in mind, as we are speaking, Putin and his regime are literally bombing civilians in Ukraine. They are slaughtering innocent civilians.” “It is an incredibly evil and rogue regime. But this individual, who I’ve never heard of — I don’t know any oligarchs — he was fresh off of a trip from China with Putin. He had just received an Order of Friendship Award from Putin a month prior,” she went on.

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Source: MEGA Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev reportedly paid hundreds of thousands dollars for Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's wedding festivities.

“He’s sanctioned by the Ukrainian government, and he had a rap sheet from years past, according to ProPublica, for criminal extortion and bribery. This guy’s a crook,” she added. She then made a joke, saying, “I remember, I didn’t invite a girlfriend to my wedding because I was worried she was going to drink too much and embarrass me. You don’t have to invite everyone to your wedding.” Sunny Hostin then listed the festivities Kremlev reportedly paid for. The oligarch apparently paid $100,000 to rent the island in the Bahamas where Trump Jr.’s wedding took place. He also reportedly paid a whopping $70,000 for a fireworks show for the newlyweds that he didn't even attend. “I think back to Hillary Clinton. It’s like everything she said came true,” she remarked.

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Source: MEGA Sunny Hostin called out Republicans for ignoring Donald Trump Jr. receiving money for his wedding from a Russian oligarch.