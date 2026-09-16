Joy Behar Mocks Donald Trump Jr. After Russian Oligarch Paid for Wedding Festivities
Sept. 16 2026, Published 4:10 a.m. ET
Joy Behar slammed Donald Trump Jr. on The View after reports linked his wedding festivities to major funding from a Russian oligarch.
Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson in May, and as Whoopi Goldberg put it, “You Know Who’s son, Don Jr., you know him. He had a new bride... and they got married. Remember, his daddy didn’t go?”
“OK, so they have now both confirmed a report from ProPublica that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who has ties to [Russian President Vladimir Putin],” she went on.
She continued that the oligarch in question “paid for some events during their wedding weekend in the Bahamas…. and the couple calls it, and this is my favorite, a generous gift from a friend.”
Behar quipped that it is not a “gift” but a “generous grift from a friend, maybe.”
Joy Behar Joked That She Would Like to Receive Such Generous Handouts From Friends Like Donald Trump Jr.
The View panel also reviewed footage of many key Democrats calling out President Donald Trump’s eldest son for accepting funding from someone whom the Trump administration has termed a national foe for a long time.
Behar tried to point out the absurdity of the situation by joking, “I wish I knew him because I was thinking of renewing my vows, and I would like his number, frankly.”
On a serious note, the co-host also admitted, “What really breaks me is that…this particular group we’re talking about is outraged when a single mother on welfare is asking for assistance, or some needy person needs some money to help them get through life; they are outraged by that. And yet, this family has their hand out 24/7.”
“You know what, Junior? Pick yourself up by your bootstraps,” she said.
- Hunter Biden Mocks Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian-Funded Wedding, Declares His Own Nuptials 'on the Rooftop of an Apartment' Were 'Much Cooler'
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Bahamas Wedding to Bettina Anderson Largely Funded by Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev — Who Has Close Ties to Putin: Report
- Alyssa Farah Griffin's Major Flub: 'The View' Star Accidentally Calls Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding a 'Funeral' on Live TV — Watch
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Joy Behar's 'The View' Co-Hosts Shared Their Opinions on the Matter
Sara Haines also shared her two cents on the subject, saying, “It’s absolutely a bad look.”
“And what’s striking to me is that on the heels of the U.S. Open, these elite tennis players can’t even use their flag for fear that the prestige of the international sport would legitimize the Putin regime, and then the president’s son can accept hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Russian businessman who is close to Putin,” she continued.
“There’s something right there that just doesn’t track for me,” she added.
Alyssa Farah Griffin then chimed in, noting, “And keep in mind, as we are speaking, Putin and his regime are literally bombing civilians in Ukraine. They are slaughtering innocent civilians.”
“It is an incredibly evil and rogue regime. But this individual, who I’ve never heard of — I don’t know any oligarchs — he was fresh off of a trip from China with Putin. He had just received an Order of Friendship Award from Putin a month prior,” she went on.
“He’s sanctioned by the Ukrainian government, and he had a rap sheet from years past, according to ProPublica, for criminal extortion and bribery. This guy’s a crook,” she added.
She then made a joke, saying, “I remember, I didn’t invite a girlfriend to my wedding because I was worried she was going to drink too much and embarrass me. You don’t have to invite everyone to your wedding.”
Sunny Hostin then listed the festivities Kremlev reportedly paid for.
The oligarch apparently paid $100,000 to rent the island in the Bahamas where Trump Jr.’s wedding took place.
He also reportedly paid a whopping $70,000 for a fireworks show for the newlyweds that he didn't even attend.
“I think back to Hillary Clinton. It’s like everything she said came true,” she remarked.
“The fact now that you have Donald Trump Jr. having this close relationship, I would say — because a friend that gives you [that kind of money], that’s a pretty good friend; man, I ain’t got friends like that, that means you’re pretty close — and this is the family grift,” she pointed out.
She also listed incidents of similar privileges the Trump family has received in the past, saying, “Jared Kushner got $2 billion from Saudi Arabia. You got Ivanka Trump getting all these Chinese patents from the government before anybody else.”
“They’ve made hundreds upon hundreds of millions of dollars off the backs of the American people, and every Republican was so upset that Hunter Biden was on that Ukrainian company board [Burisma]. Where are the Republican voices that are upset about this? I don’t hear any,” she complained.