Joy Behar Wants to Renew Her Vows After Seeing the 'Marital Love' Between Couples at the Democratic National Convention
Joy Behar was shipping the couples at the Democratic National Convention!
The View cohost, 81, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, August 20, to reveal she was so inspired by the love shown at the left-wing bash she may consider marrying her longtime husband, Steve Janowitz, again.
"So much marital love and affection in this convention. I might have to renew my vows!" Behar wrote about happy pairs like Barack and Michelle Obama, President Joe and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
The television personality has been wed to the middle school teacher since 2011.
Social media users pointed out the vast difference between the Democratic spouses supporting each other and how Republican nominee Donald Trump and Melania Trump have rarely been seen together on the campaign trail.
"Meanwhile Melania is somewhere hoping Donald forgets about her," one person pointed out.
"It's brilliant. It's the opposite of everything that happened at the RNC," a second added of the event in July, where the former model, 54, failed to make a speech about her husband, 78.
"Such a contrast to the RNC. Melania barely gave Don Old a pat on the back," a third noted.
The adoration between the couples of the Democratic party was on full display. On Tuesday, August 20, the Obamas both gave rousing speeches, and the former President, 63, made sure to applaud the former First Lady, 60, in front of the whole convention.
"I am the only person stupid enough the speak after Michelle Obama," Barack gushed over his spouse after they shared a loving embrace on stage.
During the former attorney's talk, she emphasized her and her partner's shared belief in Harris becoming the 47th leader of the nation.
"We know folks are going to do everything they can to distort her truth," she told the audience. "My husband and I sadly know a little something about this. For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happened to be Black."
Along with the Obamas and the current White House encumbrances and their spouses, Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen Walz, were also in attendance along with former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.