Roseanne Barr Pushes Theory Michelle Obama Will Run for President With Hillary Clinton as Her Running Mate: 'It's Going to Be a Big Show'

"It doesn’t really matter who the Democrats choose because the president is [Barack] Obama, and he’s in his third term now, and he’ll be running for his fourth term," she claimed while speaking with Newsmax host Todd Starnes, parroting the theory that the former president has been pulling the strings of the Biden administration behind the scenes.

"You know, they always project exactly what their own sins are onto the other," she continued. "This is his third term, and I hope his fans are enjoying it. And his fourth term no matter who he appoints is going to be even worse."