Judi Dench Admits She's Still Never Seen Her Movie 'Cats,' Calls It a 'Waste' of Talent: 'I Can't Bear It'

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Judi Dench isn't holding back about her experience filming the critically panned movie Cats. The Oscar-winning actress, 91, revealed that she still hasn't watched the 2019 musical, despite playing a major role in the star-studded production. In her upcoming memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, Dench reflected on the film's disappointing reception and admitted she never felt entirely comfortable with her character.

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Judi Dench Calls 'Cats' a 'Waste' of Talent

Source: MEGA The Oscar- winning actress portrayed Old Deuteronomy in the critically panned film.

Dench shared her thoughts about the film in an excerpt from her memoir. "Oh God, I can't bear it and [Andrew Lloyd Webber] had waited so long for it to be made," she wrote. "What a waste of all that goodwill and talent," the actress added. The film, directed by Tom Hooper, was adapted from Lloyd Webber's hugely successful stage musical but received overwhelmingly negative reviews upon its release. Despite being part of the cast, Dench admitted she still hasn't seen the finished movie. However, she acknowledged reading the "hostile" reviews that followed its theatrical debut.

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Judi Dench Admits She Felt Uncomfortable Playing Old Deuteronomy

Source: MEGA Judi Dench confessed that she felt uncomfortable in her role during production.

Dench portrayed Old Deuteronomy, a wise and respected cat who serves as a central figure in the musical's story. Looking back, the actress confessed that she "didn't feel right in the role" and often felt "ill at ease" during filming. Still, Dench emphasized that everyone involved had approached the production with good intentions. "All I'll say is nobody sets out to give a poor performance or make a bad film," she explained. "You do your best, offer something up and hope that people will get on board and join the party."

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Judi Dench Recalls Working With Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift played Bombalurina in 'Cats,' and Judi Dench recalled meeting the pop superstar as one of her fond memories from filming.

Although Dench has mixed feelings about the finished movie, she hasn't forgotten the enjoyable moments she experienced behind the scenes. The actress recalled playing Bananagrams and discovering that she could still lift her leg into the air. She also remembered meeting Taylor Swift, who portrayed Bombalurina in the musical. The film featured an ensemble cast that included Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden and Rebel Wilson. "There were no villains in the making of Cats," Dench wrote. "And if something isn't a success, then there are always things you can say you've learned."

Andrew Lloyd Webber Also Criticized 'Cats'

Source: MEGA Andrew Lloyd Webber, who created the original stage musical, previously joked that the film's reception inspired him to get a therapy dog.