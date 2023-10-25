Julia Fox Claims She and Kanye West Split After Kim Kardashian Dug Up 'Information' About Her Past Drug Use

"He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me," the Uncut Gems star said of the moment she knew it was over with the disgraced rapper, 46.

Fox was taken off guard when West told her he "didn't know [she was] a drug addict" and that he felt she had "duped him." The runway star claimed she previously let the "Heartless" musician know about her past battle with substance abuse.