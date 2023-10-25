Julia Fox Claims She and Kanye West Split After Kim Kardashian Dug Up 'Information' About Her Past Drug Use
Julia Fox just made a shocking allegation about Kim Kardashian.
In the model's new memoir, Down the Drain, Fox, 33, claimed that the SKIMS founder, 43, was the catalyst for her split from Kanye West after he told her Kardashian dug up information on her past.
"He tells me he had a good conversation with his soon-to-be-ex-wife and discovered a lot of information about me," the Uncut Gems star said of the moment she knew it was over with the disgraced rapper, 46.
Fox was taken off guard when West told her he "didn't know [she was] a drug addict" and that he felt she had "duped him." The runway star claimed she previously let the "Heartless" musician know about her past battle with substance abuse.
The mother-of-one recalled "yelling" at West over the phone before replying, "I told you! Maybe if you listened more. And not to mention, so were you!"
"You said you wouldn't embarrass me," the fashion designer screamed back at Fox — whom he only dated from January until February 2022.
"I refuse to let him hear me crying, so I hang up and tell my publicist to inform the press that we are over," Fox recalled of her reaction to the tense conversation.
Kardashian's alleged hostility towards her ex-husband's former flame comes as no surprise. Insiders claimed the reality star was not thrilled by Fox airing out West's dirty laundry in her juicy tell-all.
"Kim likes to protect Kanye's image — even after their split and all the unflattering things he's said about her — because of their kids and because she knows what's said about him lives on the internet forever," a source spilled of Kardashian's protection of their children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4.
"So, of course, she doesn't like Julia talking about him in her book," the insider noted. "It's humiliating for Kanye, but also humiliating for Kim. While Kim could reveal a lot of embarrassing things about Kanye, too, she doesn't because it's her worst nightmare for these sorts of things to be made public."
As OK! previously reported, Fox went on to admit in her book that she initially thought she would be helping the family in the aftermath of West and Kardashian's divorce. However, her role in the mess went differently than she'd planned.
"I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet," she penned.