OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > julie chrisley
OK LogoCOUPLES

Julie Chrisley NOT Divorcing 'Broken and Hopeless' Husband Todd Despite Rumored Resentment Over Ending Up in Prison

julie todd chrisley not divorcing prison resentment
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd and Julie Chrisley might be physically apart for the next decade, but their hearts remain intertwined.

Despite rumors a divorce was on the horizon, the couple has zero plans to separate, with their lawyer, Jay Surgent, insisting their marriage is stronger than ever before.

Article continues below advertisement
julie todd chrisley not divorcing prison resentment
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley do not plan on divorcing despite spending roughly the next decade behind bars.

The attorney informed a news publication Todd and Julie are more in love now than they were before beginning their lengthy prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion in January.

Surgent emphasized a divorce would be the last thing either spouse would do, as they are both remaining reliant on their mutual belief in God to guide them through the rough years ahead.

Article continues below advertisement
julie todd chrisley not divorcing prison resentment
Source: MEGA

The couple tied the knot in 1996.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are certain the "right thing" is going to happen to them due to the power of God and remain convinced the "criminal justice system will prevail," according to the news outlet.

Surgent's declarative remarks came in response to a recent report claiming Julie might end up filing to end her marriage after 27 years.

Article continues below advertisement
julie todd chrisley not divorcing prison resentment
Source: MEGA

The reality stars are both serving lengthy prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

MORE ON:
julie chrisley

"Julie's friends are certain that she will eventually divorce Todd for convincing her to go along with his foolproof plan that landed them in prison," a source allegedly close to the fraudsters revealed to a second news publication, noting Todd "is hopeless and completely broken."

"He spends his days in isolation because a lot of the prisoners don’t like him due to the fact he has been blabbing about the prison conditions," the insider added. "Todd is preaching to anyone who will listen. But he is only making things worse for himself. Regardless of what he does, he is still stuck in jail for the next decade."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

julie todd chrisley not divorcing prison resentment
Source: MEGA

The couple has remained strong and is relying on God while in confinement.

Article continues below advertisement

Directly addressing the patriarch's allegedly "foolproof" plan, Todd's lawyer said the father-of-five never convinced his wife to go along with anything, pointing out how Julie has "always maintained her position that she didn't have much do to with the business affairs of their company and wasn't aware what her financial advisors were doing," per the first news outlet.

Happily married or not, Todd still remains at FPC Pensacola, in Florida, and will stay there for the next 10 years after his 12-year sentence was reduced — though Surgent and the rest of the Chrisley clan's legal team are still working to reverse the spouses' convictions.

Julie's seven-year sentence, which is being served at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, was reduced by 14 months.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to the Chrisleys' lawyer to debunk divorce rumors, while Daily Mail spoke to a source alleging Julie might split from Todd.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.