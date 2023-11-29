Julie Chrisley NOT Divorcing 'Broken and Hopeless' Husband Todd Despite Rumored Resentment Over Ending Up in Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley might be physically apart for the next decade, but their hearts remain intertwined.
Despite rumors a divorce was on the horizon, the couple has zero plans to separate, with their lawyer, Jay Surgent, insisting their marriage is stronger than ever before.
The attorney informed a news publication Todd and Julie are more in love now than they were before beginning their lengthy prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion in January.
Surgent emphasized a divorce would be the last thing either spouse would do, as they are both remaining reliant on their mutual belief in God to guide them through the rough years ahead.
The Chrisley Knows Best stars are certain the "right thing" is going to happen to them due to the power of God and remain convinced the "criminal justice system will prevail," according to the news outlet.
Surgent's declarative remarks came in response to a recent report claiming Julie might end up filing to end her marriage after 27 years.
"Julie's friends are certain that she will eventually divorce Todd for convincing her to go along with his foolproof plan that landed them in prison," a source allegedly close to the fraudsters revealed to a second news publication, noting Todd "is hopeless and completely broken."
"He spends his days in isolation because a lot of the prisoners don’t like him due to the fact he has been blabbing about the prison conditions," the insider added. "Todd is preaching to anyone who will listen. But he is only making things worse for himself. Regardless of what he does, he is still stuck in jail for the next decade."
Directly addressing the patriarch's allegedly "foolproof" plan, Todd's lawyer said the father-of-five never convinced his wife to go along with anything, pointing out how Julie has "always maintained her position that she didn't have much do to with the business affairs of their company and wasn't aware what her financial advisors were doing," per the first news outlet.
Happily married or not, Todd still remains at FPC Pensacola, in Florida, and will stay there for the next 10 years after his 12-year sentence was reduced — though Surgent and the rest of the Chrisley clan's legal team are still working to reverse the spouses' convictions.
Julie's seven-year sentence, which is being served at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, was reduced by 14 months.
