OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Todd Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Todd Chrisley Believes God Sent Him to Prison on a Mission to Better the 'Gross Negligence' of Inmates Inside

todd chrisley god prison mission negligence inmates
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd Chrisley believes he was sent to prison for one specific reason — a mission from God.

The convicted fraudster is convinced there is a deep religious purpose causing him to be locked behind bars for the next decade, as he vowed to improve awful prison conditions from the inside.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley god prison mission negligence inmates
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley thinks his prison sentence is a mission from God to better conditions inside.

According to the reality star's attorney, Jay Surgent, Chrisley has witnessed a "gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system" since entering Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida back in January, per a news publication.

Chrisley was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion charges, while his wife, Julie, was sentenced to seven, though Todd's was recently reduced by two years and the matriarch's was lessened 14 months.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley god prison mission negligence inmates
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively.

"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Surgent revealed in a statement last month. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years, and Julie is now at five years."

Federal prison records cite Todd's scheduled release date from FCB Pensacola as January, 22, 2033, while Julie is set to leave Federal Medical Center Lexington on Oct. 19, 2028.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley god prison mission negligence inmates
Source: MEGA

Todd Chrisley's sentence was recently reduced by two years, while his wife's was lessened by 14 months.

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley

As OK! previously reported, the couple was shocked to see the unfathomable conditions prisoners live in and have since spoken out about the concerning way of life via their lawyer and children.

According to the outlet, Todd feels blessed to have a large platform of followers he can use to draw attention to the disturbing issues he and other inmates face on a daily basis.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for

todd chrisley god prison mission negligence inmates
Source: MEGA

The couple were convicted of several counts of fraud and tax evasion.

Article continues below advertisement

The 54-year-old has reportedly witnessed first-hand cruel acts — including watching a man having a seizure and not receiving help for over an hour, his lawyer revealed.

The traumatic moments Todd has already encountered in less than a year's time has motivated him to work on making prison life more tolerable. He plans to launch programs and resources to advocate for the horrific problems inmates are facing.

In response to Todd's mission from God to fix the poor prison conditions, the Federal Bureau of Prisons informed the news publication: "While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations, we can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to Todd's lawyer and the FBOP about the allegedly poor conditions in prisons nationwide.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.