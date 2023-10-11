Todd Chrisley Believes God Sent Him to Prison on a Mission to Better the 'Gross Negligence' of Inmates Inside
Todd Chrisley believes he was sent to prison for one specific reason — a mission from God.
The convicted fraudster is convinced there is a deep religious purpose causing him to be locked behind bars for the next decade, as he vowed to improve awful prison conditions from the inside.
According to the reality star's attorney, Jay Surgent, Chrisley has witnessed a "gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system" since entering Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida back in January, per a news publication.
Chrisley was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion charges, while his wife, Julie, was sentenced to seven, though Todd's was recently reduced by two years and the matriarch's was lessened 14 months.
"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," Surgent revealed in a statement last month. "I believe Todd is down to 10 years, and Julie is now at five years."
Federal prison records cite Todd's scheduled release date from FCB Pensacola as January, 22, 2033, while Julie is set to leave Federal Medical Center Lexington on Oct. 19, 2028.
As OK! previously reported, the couple was shocked to see the unfathomable conditions prisoners live in and have since spoken out about the concerning way of life via their lawyer and children.
According to the outlet, Todd feels blessed to have a large platform of followers he can use to draw attention to the disturbing issues he and other inmates face on a daily basis.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for
The 54-year-old has reportedly witnessed first-hand cruel acts — including watching a man having a seizure and not receiving help for over an hour, his lawyer revealed.
The traumatic moments Todd has already encountered in less than a year's time has motivated him to work on making prison life more tolerable. He plans to launch programs and resources to advocate for the horrific problems inmates are facing.
In response to Todd's mission from God to fix the poor prison conditions, the Federal Bureau of Prisons informed the news publication: "While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations, we can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."
TMZ spoke to Todd's lawyer and the FBOP about the allegedly poor conditions in prisons nationwide.