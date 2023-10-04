Todd Chrisley Dragged for Teaching Finance Classes in Prison After Fraud Charges: 'Hope He's Telling Folks What Not to Do'
In January, Todd and Julie Chrisley began their years-long prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and fraud, but despite their money mishandling, the patriarch is teaching financial classes while behind bars!
The pair's daughter Savannah made the revelation on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
"Dad's definitely taught some classes. Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which how ironic?" the 26-year-old admitted. "Our whole system is out of whack. Nothing makes sense."
"I know [Julie] definitely taught classes, like she taught a real estate class, she's got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things," she added of the 50-year-old. "Overachiever Julie is, always been."
The blonde beauty explained her parents took on the jobs due to the First Step Act, in which prisoners can get time knocked off their jail sentences for teaching or taking classes.
"We’re continuing to utilize the system as it's presented to us," she noted. "We’re extremely grateful for the First Step Act because Dad’s sentence was cut down by two years and Mom by a year. They could get multiple years off their sentences ... and for that I’m grateful."
While the podcast host was proud of the couple for working hard, social media was in disbelief that Todd, 54, is able to teach classes about finance given his crimes.
"I hope they are telling folks what not to do," one person quipped, while another tweeted, "teaching how to defraud the IRS!!! LOL 🤣 😆."
- Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Legal Matters' Will Be Discussed on Family's New Reality Show, Shares Savannah
- Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd Gave Her Parenting Advice From Prison After Gaining Custody Of Grayson & Chloe
- Savannah Chrisley Reveals She'll Have Custody Of Incarcerated Parents' Younger Children Grayson & Chloe
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"A guy in prison for financial fraud crimes is teaching finance. Got it," said another, while a fourth confessed, "That is funny."
As OK! reported, before getting their stints reduced, Todd originally received a 12-year sentence while his wife got seven years. When they reported to their respective prisons, Savannah became the legal guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, who Todd and Julie took in from his troubled son Kyle.
Fans will get to see the family's current dynamic whenever their new show debuts.
"For the first time, we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that," Savannah previously revealed of the series, calling it "so fun, so interesting, [and] very different" from Chrisley Knows Best, which wrapped up earlier this year after 10 seasons.
An official description said the untitled show will be a "continuation of their story" where fans will see the brood as "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."