OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Todd Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Todd Chrisley Dragged for Teaching Finance Classes in Prison After Fraud Charges: 'Hope He's Telling Folks What Not to Do'

todd chrisley dragged teaching finance classes prison fraud charges
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

In January, Todd and Julie Chrisley began their years-long prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and fraud, but despite their money mishandling, the patriarch is teaching financial classes while behind bars!

The pair's daughter Savannah made the revelation on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dragged teaching finance classes prison fraud charges
Source: mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently in jail for tax evasion, bank fraud and more.

"Dad's definitely taught some classes. Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which how ironic?" the 26-year-old admitted. "Our whole system is out of whack. Nothing makes sense."

"I know [Julie] definitely taught classes, like she taught a real estate class, she's got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things," she added of the 50-year-old. "Overachiever Julie is, always been."

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dragged teaching finance classes prison fraud charges
Source: mega

Savannah Chrisley admitted it's 'ironic' her dad is teaching finance classes in prison.

The blonde beauty explained her parents took on the jobs due to the First Step Act, in which prisoners can get time knocked off their jail sentences for teaching or taking classes.

"We’re continuing to utilize the system as it's presented to us," she noted. "We’re extremely grateful for the First Step Act because Dad’s sentence was cut down by two years and Mom by a year. They could get multiple years off their sentences ... and for that I’m grateful."

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dragged teaching finance classes prison fraud charges
Source: mega

Todd originally received 12 years in jail while Julie received seven.

While the podcast host was proud of the couple for working hard, social media was in disbelief that Todd, 54, is able to teach classes about finance given his crimes.

"I hope they are telling folks what not to do," one person quipped, while another tweeted, "teaching how to defraud the IRS!!! LOL 🤣 😆."

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"A guy in prison for financial fraud crimes is teaching finance. Got it," said another, while a fourth confessed, "That is funny."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, before getting their stints reduced, Todd originally received a 12-year sentence while his wife got seven years. When they reported to their respective prisons, Savannah became the legal guardian of her brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, who Todd and Julie took in from his troubled son Kyle.

Fans will get to see the family's current dynamic whenever their new show debuts.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley dragged teaching finance classes prison fraud charges
Source: mega

Savannah has discussed her parents' life behind bars on her 'Unlocked' podcast.

"For the first time, we'll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that," Savannah previously revealed of the series, calling it "so fun, so interesting, [and] very different" from Chrisley Knows Best, which wrapped up earlier this year after 10 seasons.

An official description said the untitled show will be a "continuation of their story" where fans will see the brood as "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.