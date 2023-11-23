Todd Chrisley Is 'in Fear for His Life' in Prison: 'The Other Inmates Are Calling Him a Squealer'

As OK! previously reported, Savannah Chrisley opened up about her parents' experiences behind bars.

"It's been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," she said in a recent interview. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]."

"Right now they're trying to move him from the facility he's at now, because of the latest things that I've posted on Instagram," she continued. "And that's the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it."

She also claimed "some of the male guards" speak down to the women in her mother's facility and "make them feel like garbage."