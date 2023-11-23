Todd Chrisley Is 'in Fear for His Life' in Prison: 'The Other Inmates Are Calling Him a Squealer'
Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to serve time behind bars after being found guilty of federal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.
Although the couple's sentences were both shortened — Todd's to 10 years and Julie's to five years — sources revealed that the reality stars aren't faring well in their respective prisons.
"They’re still playing victim and having a bad attitude under the delusion that the more they complain, the greater the odds of an early release, when it’s the total opposite!" a source dished of the controversial television personalities.
"All they’ve managed is to put themselves in serious danger with the other inmates because they’re considered a serious scalp!" the source added.
An insider also revealed Todd — who is incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla. — already garnered a reputation for himself as a snitch.
"The other inmates are calling him a squealer and worse, and treating him accordingly," the insider explained. "Todd is in fear for his life. He gripes they take food off his tray and the kitchen won’t give him seconds!"
Meanwhile, Julie also hasn't been happy about her new living arrangements at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
"She complains about being treated as less than human and that her living conditions are atrocious," the insider claimed. "The two of them would do better if they just shut up and did their time!"
As OK! previously reported, Savannah Chrisley opened up about her parents' experiences behind bars.
"It's been really tough [for them] since I started speaking out about everything," she said in a recent interview. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]."
"Right now they're trying to move him from the facility he's at now, because of the latest things that I've posted on Instagram," she continued. "And that's the tough part — the moment you start speaking out, you have to pay for it."
She also claimed "some of the male guards" speak down to the women in her mother's facility and "make them feel like garbage."
The sources spoke with the National Enquirer about Todd and Julie's life in prison.