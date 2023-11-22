'Very Upset' Todd Chrisley Spends First Holiday Season Behind Bars: 'He's Around Other Inmates Instead of Loved Ones'

"Todd's very upset about his situation as his first holiday season behind bars begins and he's around other inmates instead of loved ones," the patriarch's attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, November 21.

While the fraudsters' daughter Savannah is notably planning to visit her parents at their respective prisons at some point over the holidays, it will be no where near the same as getting all together around the table to enjoy a feast with their loved ones or gathering around the Christmas tree to open presents next month.