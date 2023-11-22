'Very Upset' Todd Chrisley Spends First Holiday Season Behind Bars: 'He's Around Other Inmates Instead of Loved Ones'
Todd and Julie Chrisley are having a not-so-happy holidays.
As the leaves quickly changed upon the start of autumn, the only orange these reality stars have seen are from the color of their prison jumpsuits behind bars.
"Todd's very upset about his situation as his first holiday season behind bars begins and he's around other inmates instead of loved ones," the patriarch's attorney, Jay Surgent, revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, November 21.
While the fraudsters' daughter Savannah is notably planning to visit her parents at their respective prisons at some point over the holidays, it will be no where near the same as getting all together around the table to enjoy a feast with their loved ones or gathering around the Christmas tree to open presents next month.
On Thursday, November 23, Todd, 54, will be served a festive Thanksgiving meal for the holiday at his prison, FPC Pensacola, in Florida, however, it likely won't even slightly suffice in comparison to how he's spent Turkey Day during previous years.
While Todd's 12-year prison sentence was reduced to 10, and his wife's seven-year sentence was lessened by 14 months, the couple hasn't given up hope that they'll come home even sooner.
According to Surgent, Todd has a new court date scheduled for some time in March, when his legal team will try to reverse his fraud and tax evasion convictions.
While the reduction of their sentences is a small win for the Chrisleys, a decade behind bars is still a significant amount of time — especially when conditions inside of the prison are as "terrible" as Todd and Julie, 50, have described.
After a visit with her father back in July, Savannah opened up about the allegedly disgusting living quarters her parents are being forced to reside in as prisoners.
"You went and saw Dad, and you got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," the 26-year-old said to her brother Chase, 27, during an episode of her "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast four months ago.
"It's a nightmare," Chase confessed to his younger sister.
"They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there's no air conditioning," he continued of Todd's Florida jail and Julie's Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky.
On top of the hot temperatures, Julie is allegedly forced to live alongside scary wildlife creatures.
Savannah claimed her mom "has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and has seen "snakes in her cell, around her bed."
Chase added: "I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them. [People] don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."
