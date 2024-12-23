Justin Baldoni Apologized for His 'Insecurities and Ego' in Resurfaced Wedding Vows to Wife Emily Amid Blake Lively Lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's wedding vows have resurfaced in the midst of Blake Lively's heated lawsuit against him.
It's been reported the famed actor was apologetic about past behaviors as a partner when he said "I do" to his wife, Emily Baldoni, in June 2013.
When marrying Emily in Corona, Calif., more than a decade ago, Justin admitted he was sorry for "anything I've ever said or done that has hurt you" while apologizing for his "faults, shortcomings, insecurities and my ego," a news publication reported after news broke of Blake's legal filing.
The Jane the Virgin star also promised to "cherish, listen to you, honor you and respect" the Swedish actress during his vows.
In response, Emily allegedly declared she would "stand tall" by her husband's side, noting she was "feeling blessed to have a man who speaks for those who cannot or do not have the strength to. And a man who will go without sleep to make sure someone’s story is told."
According to the news outlet, Justin and Emily high-fived, as the tearful Coherence actress added: "Where there is love, nothing is too much trouble."
Justin's wedding vows resurfaced just a few days after Blake sued her It Ends With Us costar for sexual harassment and for attempting to "destroy" her career.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress further accused Justin of showing naked videos or images of other women to her, excessively mentioning his previous "p--- addiction" and failing to stop discussing his sexual desires in front of cast and crew.
Blake also allegedly asked Justin to stop referring to other cast and crew members' genitalia, refrain from questioning The Age of Adeline star's weight and demanded he no longer mentioned her dead father, Ernie.
The court documents additionally claimed Blake asked there to be "no more adding of s-- scenes, oral s-- or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
Blake's requests were allegedly approved by It Ends With Us' distribution company, Sony Pictures, before Justin and his team participated in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation as an A-list actress.
The ordeal was said to have caused Blake, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, their kids and other family members "severe emotional distress."
In response, Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman insisted Blake's accusations were "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," claiming she only filed the lawsuit in an attempt to "fix her negative reputation."
He alleged Blake was "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."
Daily Mail reported Justin's wedding apology to his wife.