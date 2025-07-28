Justin Baldoni Unbothered as He Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Emily Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle

The Jane the Virgin actor took to Instagram on Sunday, July 27, with a sweet post wishing Emily a happy 12th wedding anniversary less than two months after a judge formally dismissed his $400 countersuit against Lively, as well as his $250 libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

Emily also acknowledged the milestone moment via social media by sharing an adorable photo of her and Justin kissing while wearing flower crowns made by their daughter, Maiya , 10. The couple also shares a son, Maxwell , 7.

"I'd marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E. ❤️," Justin captioned his upload — which featured a picture of the lovebirds from their July 2013 wedding in Corona, Calif.

Some of Justin's followers even snubbed Blake's relationship dynamic with her husband, Ryan Reynolds , and the fact that they have had to turn off their social media comments as an apparent result of backlash from the movie scandal.

In the comments section of Justin's upload, fans gushed over the famed director's ability to remain at peace in his marriage amid an intense past year of legal drama surrounding his August 2024 film It Ends With Us and Blake — who starred as the main character of the film, based on Colleen Hoover 's hit novel under the same title.

"Love how you post about your wife without feeling the need to troll her," one supporter said, seemingly snubbing Blake and Ryan's sense of humor frequently displayed online and occasionally while speaking to the press.

"No matter what happens you have won the court of public opinion which she has lost," a second admirer admitted, while a third declared: "The fact that as a woman my gut tells me he is genuine, he is not lying and it hurts seeing him and his family being dragged like this 😭."

Meanwhile, a fourth social media user added, "I can feel the love in the post, in the picture and all of the comments ❤️ the world needs more of this 🌏."