Justin Baldoni Unbothered as He Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Emily Amid Blake Lively Legal Battle
Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily's marriage remains untouched despite the actor's drawn-out legal battle against his It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.
The Jane the Virgin actor took to Instagram on Sunday, July 27, with a sweet post wishing Emily a happy 12th wedding anniversary less than two months after a judge formally dismissed his $400 countersuit against Lively, as well as his $250 libel lawsuit against The New York Times.
Justin Baldoni & Wife Emily Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary
"I'd marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E. ❤️," Justin captioned his upload — which featured a picture of the lovebirds from their July 2013 wedding in Corona, Calif.
Emily also acknowledged the milestone moment via social media by sharing an adorable photo of her and Justin kissing while wearing flower crowns made by their daughter, Maiya, 10. The couple also shares a son, Maxwell, 7.
"T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you ❤️," Emily wrote alongside the precious snap.
Fans React to Justin Baldoni's Sweet Anniversary Post
In the comments section of Justin's upload, fans gushed over the famed director's ability to remain at peace in his marriage amid an intense past year of legal drama surrounding his August 2024 film It Ends With Us and Blake — who starred as the main character of the film, based on Colleen Hoover's hit novel under the same title.
Some of Justin's followers even snubbed Blake's relationship dynamic with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the fact that they have had to turn off their social media comments as an apparent result of backlash from the movie scandal.
"Love how you post about your wife without feeling the need to troll her," one supporter said, seemingly snubbing Blake and Ryan's sense of humor frequently displayed online and occasionally while speaking to the press.
"No matter what happens you have won the court of public opinion which she has lost," a second admirer admitted, while a third declared: "The fact that as a woman my gut tells me he is genuine, he is not lying and it hurts seeing him and his family being dragged like this 😭."
Meanwhile, a fourth social media user added, "I can feel the love in the post, in the picture and all of the comments ❤️ the world needs more of this 🌏."
Inside Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's Legal Battle
Justin and Blake's legal battle began in December 2024, when the Gossip Girl actress filed a complaint in California accusing her costar and director of sexual harassment and violating boundaries with alleged acts like improvised kissing and intrusive behavior. The complaint was then publicized via a New York Times exposé — prompting Justin to retaliate with a $250 million libel lawsuit against the newspaper.
By the end of the month, Blake advanced her legal filing into a bombshell federal lawsuit in New York against Justin and Wayfarer Studios.
In response, Justin hit Blake and her husband, as well as their publicist Leslie Sloane, with a $400 million lawsuit accusing the A-listers of defamation, civil extortion and invasion of privacy.
Last month, however, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman formally dismissed both of Justin's lawsuits, claiming Blake's CRD sexual harassment complaint is legally privileged and immune from defamation claims.
Blake's lawsuit is still active and has a federal trial date scheduled for March 9, 2026.