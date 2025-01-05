What Is Justin Baldoni's Net Worth? How the 'It Ends With Us' Director Made His Millions
Justin Baldoni is going to need to dip into his bank account to pay for all his legal fees.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor — who recently filed a $250 million libel lawsuit after It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively accused him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her — has a net worth of $4 million.
Baldoni has made most of his cash through acting and directing and producing.
The star began his career in the mid-2000s, landing small roles in shows such as The Young and the Restless and Heroes. The 40-year-old made his big breakthrough when he was cast as Rafael Solano in CW’s Jane the Virgin in 2014. The show ran for five seasons and even allowed Baldoni to direct several episodes.
Badoni made his directorial debut with 2019’s Five Feet Apart, which was a romantic drama about teenagers with cystic fibrosis. In 2020, he directed Clouds, which was based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a teenage musician who wrote and performed music while battling osteosarcoma. Both movies were made under Baldoni's own production company, Wayfarer Studios.
By 2023, the father-of-two — who married Swedish actress Emily Fuxler in 2013 — began working on It Ends With Us alongside Lively. The film was released in 2024 and grossed a whopping $351 million worldwide.
Additionally, Baldoni owns valuable property along with his wife, as in 2020, the couple purchased a $2.13 million 10-acre property in Santa Paula, Calif.
As OK! previously reported, though the making of It Ends With Us seemingly lined Baldoni’s pockets, it started a legal battle between himself and Lively.
In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced working alongside Baldoni due to his alleged sexual harassment.
Additionally, Lively sued Baldoni for allegedly attempting to "destroy" her career by working alongside a crisis PR team to create a "social manipulation" campaign to smear her image.
In a statement, the mother-of-four declared, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”
Baldoni then filed a suit against The New York Times over an article that provided alleged proof of the actress' allegations against him.
The court documents accused the anonymous source of “cherry picking” and "altering communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead" the communications between Baldoni and his PR team.
The hunk’s lawyer Bryan Freedman claimed The New York Times "cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative."