NEWS What Is Justin Baldoni's Net Worth? How the 'It Ends With Us' Director Made His Millions Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni is well-known for his role as Rafael Solano in 'Jane the Virgin.'

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni owns a production company called Wayfarer Studios.

Baldoni has made most of his cash through acting and directing and producing. The star began his career in the mid-2000s, landing small roles in shows such as The Young and the Restless and Heroes. The 40-year-old made his big breakthrough when he was cast as Rafael Solano in CW’s Jane the Virgin in 2014. The show ran for five seasons and even allowed Baldoni to direct several episodes.

Badoni made his directorial debut with 2019’s Five Feet Apart, which was a romantic drama about teenagers with cystic fibrosis. In 2020, he directed Clouds, which was based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a teenage musician who wrote and performed music while battling osteosarcoma. Both movies were made under Baldoni's own production company, Wayfarer Studios. By 2023, the father-of-two — who married Swedish actress Emily Fuxler in 2013 — began working on It Ends With Us alongside Lively. The film was released in 2024 and grossed a whopping $351 million worldwide.

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni's directorial debut came with the movie 'Five Feet Apart.'

Additionally, Baldoni owns valuable property along with his wife, as in 2020, the couple purchased a $2.13 million 10-acre property in Santa Paula, Calif. As OK! previously reported, though the making of It Ends With Us seemingly lined Baldoni’s pockets, it started a legal battle between himself and Lively.

In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum filed a bombshell lawsuit detailing the "severe emotional distress" she experienced working alongside Baldoni due to his alleged sexual harassment. Additionally, Lively sued Baldoni for allegedly attempting to "destroy" her career by working alongside a crisis PR team to create a "social manipulation" campaign to smear her image.

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni married Swedish actress Emily Fuxler in 2013.

In a statement, the mother-of-four declared, "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.” Baldoni then filed a suit against The New York Times over an article that provided alleged proof of the actress' allegations against him.

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni was recently sued by Blake Lively for alleged sexual harassment during the filming of 'It Ends With Us.'