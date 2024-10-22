Justin Bieber's Dad Under Fire for Posting Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Crop Tops Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Scandal
Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber, and his wife, Chelsea, are facing backlash for continuing to share photos of their 6-year-old daughter, Bay Bieber, in crop tops and swimsuits.
Though the Instagram account is run by the tot's parents and has been up for a few years now, social media users began shaming the page after the singer's former friend Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested for trafficking last month.
Combs, 54, took the "Lonely" singer, 30, under his wing when he was a young teen, and resurfaced interview from years ago have fans worried that Justin may have been exposed to some of Diddy's alleged crimes, which is why they're urging Bay's parents to keep her from the spotlight.
"You better not sell that child to any adults EVER!" one person commented on a photo, while another penned on a picture of Bay in a stomach-baring shirt, "Why post this!?! Stop that!!! Poor girl. Say hello to all the p3ds [sic] out there."
"She will know when she gets older that her dad is a mooch. Like a tick on a dog. Getting that free ride off of Justin," another person said. "Jeremy you should be [ashamed] of yourself."
As OK! reported, in the wake of the disgraced music mogul's arrest, old interviews of the star and Justin have resurfaced. In one particularly cringeworthy 2011 TV appearance, Diddy said of the pop star, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."
The crooner has not commented on Diddy's drama to "protect his family and stay away from it altogether," a source told a news outlet, referring to how wife Hailey Bieber, 27, gave birth to their first child, son Jack, in August.
"[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments," the insider added.
That being said, another insider admitted Biebs "is in a hard place mentally" after the accusations against Combs came out last month.
"He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process," they noted, as the dad-of-seven was accused of sexually abusing countless people.
In a recent interview, Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, hinted that the model has been supporting her husband throughout the situation.
"I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," Stephen, 58, gushed, referring to the new mom. "Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever."