Justin Bieber's Dad Under Fire for Posting Photos of 6-Year-Old Daughter in Crop Tops Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trafficking Scandal

"She will know when she gets older that her dad is a mooch. Like a tick on a dog. Getting that free ride off of Justin," another person said. "Jeremy you should be [ashamed] of yourself."

As OK! reported, in the wake of the disgraced music mogul's arrest, old interviews of the star and Justin have resurfaced. In one particularly cringeworthy 2011 TV appearance, Diddy said of the pop star, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."