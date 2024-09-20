or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Justin Bieber and Other Celebrities for Not Speaking Up After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: 'It Would Show Leadership'

Split photo of Megyn Kelly, Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly said Sean 'Diddy' Combs' high-profile pals should make a statement following his arrest.

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 7:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Megyn Kelly called for Sean "Diddy" Combs' celebrity pals to speak out after the disgraced music producer's arrest.

Combs, 54, was taken into police custody in New York on Monday, September 16. He was later charged with three counts — racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail and will remain behind bars until his trial.

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly calls out justin bieber sean diddy combs arrest
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly suggested Justin Bieber could have been one of Diddy's 'victims.'

During a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist specifically questioned why Ashton Kutcher, Usher and Justin Bieber — who all have ties to Combs — have failed to make a public statement regarding the artist's alleged crimes.

"Justin Bieber ... they're not alleging his name in any of this, but Justin Bieber was very young when he came into Diddy’s circle," Kelly said. "There's no question, he had a lot of exposure to this guy, and I think he should say something."

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly calls out justin bieber sean diddy combs arrest
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs once said he was spending two days straight with 15-year-old Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, Kelly noted if Bieber had actually been a "victim" of Combs, he is in a "very difficult spot."

"It's very hard to go out and say this has happened to you, but if he was a victim, God forbid, I encourage him to do it," she continued. "You need someone strong like that to break the dam."

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly calls out justin bieber sean diddy combs arrest
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly also called out Ashton Kutcher, a longtime friend of the music producer.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you actually had an Usher, a Bieber, or someone like an Ashton Kutcher — I don't think he was an abuse victim, but he was good friends with Diddy for a long time — come out and say what they know, it would show leadership, and it would give the others who are on this list permission and the security of not being the only one that has to worry about retribution," Kelly added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs denied bail racketeering human trafficking
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail twice following his arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, a resurfaced video featuring Combs bragging about his plans for spending two days straight with Bieber, who was a minor at the time, sparked concerns earlier this year.

"Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose," he said cryptically in the short clip. "But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.