Megyn Kelly Calls Out Justin Bieber and Other Celebrities for Not Speaking Up After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: 'It Would Show Leadership'
Megyn Kelly called for Sean "Diddy" Combs' celebrity pals to speak out after the disgraced music producer's arrest.
Combs, 54, was taken into police custody in New York on Monday, September 16. He was later charged with three counts — racketeering conspiracy; s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was denied bail and will remain behind bars until his trial.
During a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist specifically questioned why Ashton Kutcher, Usher and Justin Bieber — who all have ties to Combs — have failed to make a public statement regarding the artist's alleged crimes.
"Justin Bieber ... they're not alleging his name in any of this, but Justin Bieber was very young when he came into Diddy’s circle," Kelly said. "There's no question, he had a lot of exposure to this guy, and I think he should say something."
On the other hand, Kelly noted if Bieber had actually been a "victim" of Combs, he is in a "very difficult spot."
"It's very hard to go out and say this has happened to you, but if he was a victim, God forbid, I encourage him to do it," she continued. "You need someone strong like that to break the dam."
"If you actually had an Usher, a Bieber, or someone like an Ashton Kutcher — I don't think he was an abuse victim, but he was good friends with Diddy for a long time — come out and say what they know, it would show leadership, and it would give the others who are on this list permission and the security of not being the only one that has to worry about retribution," Kelly added.
As OK! previously reported, a resurfaced video featuring Combs bragging about his plans for spending two days straight with Bieber, who was a minor at the time, sparked concerns earlier this year.
"Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose," he said cryptically in the short clip. "But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream."