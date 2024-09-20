Megyn Kelly Calls Out Justin Bieber and Other Celebrities for Not Speaking Up After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: 'It Would Show Leadership'

During a recent installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist specifically questioned why Ashton Kutcher, Usher and Justin Bieber — who all have ties to Combs — have failed to make a public statement regarding the artist's alleged crimes.

"Justin Bieber ... they're not alleging his name in any of this, but Justin Bieber was very young when he came into Diddy’s circle," Kelly said. "There's no question, he had a lot of exposure to this guy, and I think he should say something."