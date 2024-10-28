Justin Bieber's Parents Should Have 'Protected' Pop Star From Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Former Playboy Model Declares

Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber's parents are being called into question amid his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs' intense trafficking and sexual assault scandal.

In a recent interview, former Playboy model Precious Muir — who claimed she was a frequent guest at the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous parties — called out Bieber's mom and dad for not "protecting" their son from Combs' ways after the disgraced rapper was accused of coercing various rising stars in the industry into doing uncomfortable sexual acts with a promise for them to make it big in Hollywood.