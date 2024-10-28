or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber's Parents Should Have 'Protected' Pop Star From Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Former Playboy Model Declares

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber was only 15 when he formed a close friendship with his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber's parents are being called into question amid his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs' intense trafficking and sexual assault scandal.

In a recent interview, former Playboy model Precious Muir — who claimed she was a frequent guest at the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous parties — called out Bieber's mom and dad for not "protecting" their son from Combs' ways after the disgraced rapper was accused of coercing various rising stars in the industry into doing uncomfortable sexual acts with a promise for them to make it big in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber parents protected sean diddy combs playboy model
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber's friendship is being reexamined following the rapper's trafficking arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

While no public accusations specifically involve Bieber, 30, at this time, his well-known friendship with Combs, 54, in the late 2000s and early 2010s has been reexamined by fans who fear the "Baby" singer may have been a victim of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's alleged crimes.

Since Bieber entered the industry as a minor, Muir strongly felt the "Sorry" singer's parents, and other young aspiring stars' moms and dads, "should have been present at all times," insisting: "There’s no way their parents should have left their children with this man by themselves."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber parents protected sean diddy combs playboy model
Source: MEGA

Fans are concerned Justin Bieber was a victim of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged s-- crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "The parents should have been present. I don’t know why they weren’t there to protect their child."

"Nobody around Diddy is going to say, 'No, you can’t do that.' So you need to be there to protect your child," the ex-model emphasized.

Article continues below advertisement

"You get so many young stars who grow up in the industry and become crazy," Muir reflected, highlighting how detrimental the spotlight and stardom could be to children who reach fame at such a young age. "They’re not even functioning as adults because of what abuse they went through when they were children when they were child stars."

Bringing the blame back to parents, Muir declared; "And that is because they didn’t have the support of somebody, a parent, a guardian, somebody who is going to be on their side to protect them."

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber parents protected sean diddy combs playboy model
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber has remained silent regarding Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing sexual assault and trafficking scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Once again noting there have been no known allegations made against Combs involving Bieber, Muir warned the now-imprisoned rapper was "very good at convincing people to do things that they probably didn’t want to do."

Combs was arrested in September on three felony charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

The music mogul remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being denied bail twice.

Combs has denied all accusations made against him, only owning up to allegations of physical abuse toward his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura after hotel surveillance footage exposed him violently hurting the "Long Way 2 Go" singer in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber parents protected sean diddy combs playboy model
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura was the first to file a lawsuit against the rapper in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Ventura was the first to file a sexual assault-related lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, prompting more than a dozen additional alleged victims to sue the rapper within the past year.

A Houston-based attorney named Tony Buzbee said he is representing at least 120 individuals who said they were victims of Combs' dark past.

The Mirror U.S. interviewed Muir.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.