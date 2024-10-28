Justin Bieber's Parents Should Have 'Protected' Pop Star From Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Former Playboy Model Declares
Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber's parents are being called into question amid his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs' intense trafficking and sexual assault scandal.
In a recent interview, former Playboy model Precious Muir — who claimed she was a frequent guest at the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous parties — called out Bieber's mom and dad for not "protecting" their son from Combs' ways after the disgraced rapper was accused of coercing various rising stars in the industry into doing uncomfortable sexual acts with a promise for them to make it big in Hollywood.
While no public accusations specifically involve Bieber, 30, at this time, his well-known friendship with Combs, 54, in the late 2000s and early 2010s has been reexamined by fans who fear the "Baby" singer may have been a victim of the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's alleged crimes.
Since Bieber entered the industry as a minor, Muir strongly felt the "Sorry" singer's parents, and other young aspiring stars' moms and dads, "should have been present at all times," insisting: "There’s no way their parents should have left their children with this man by themselves."
She continued: "The parents should have been present. I don’t know why they weren’t there to protect their child."
"Nobody around Diddy is going to say, 'No, you can’t do that.' So you need to be there to protect your child," the ex-model emphasized.
"You get so many young stars who grow up in the industry and become crazy," Muir reflected, highlighting how detrimental the spotlight and stardom could be to children who reach fame at such a young age. "They’re not even functioning as adults because of what abuse they went through when they were children when they were child stars."
Bringing the blame back to parents, Muir declared; "And that is because they didn’t have the support of somebody, a parent, a guardian, somebody who is going to be on their side to protect them."
Once again noting there have been no known allegations made against Combs involving Bieber, Muir warned the now-imprisoned rapper was "very good at convincing people to do things that they probably didn’t want to do."
Combs was arrested in September on three felony charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The music mogul remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being denied bail twice.
Combs has denied all accusations made against him, only owning up to allegations of physical abuse toward his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura after hotel surveillance footage exposed him violently hurting the "Long Way 2 Go" singer in 2016.
Ventura was the first to file a sexual assault-related lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, prompting more than a dozen additional alleged victims to sue the rapper within the past year.
A Houston-based attorney named Tony Buzbee said he is representing at least 120 individuals who said they were victims of Combs' dark past.
