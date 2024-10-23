Justin Bieber May Sue His Former Business Managers for Mishandling His $300 Million Fortune: Report
Justin Bieber will “Never Say Never” when it comes to the idea of suing his former business managers.
According to a new report, the pop star, 30, is contemplating taking legal action against his ex-employees for their alleged mishandling of his $300 million fortune.
The “Sorry” singer has been angry with the managers for years now because he believes their decisions made him lose a ton of cash, sources claimed.
The exact amount of money allegedly squandered was not disclosed, however, it was said to be a significant figure. The father-of-one — who recently welcomed his son, Jack, with wife Hailey Bieber — has been working with his team to determine if litigation is the best path forward.
The celeb’s current team is split on whether Justin should sue, the source shared.
Even with the substantial financial loss, Justin is estimated to be worth $300 million, as he made the majority of his money in January 2023 when he sold his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital.
The discussion about the possible lawsuit comes as Justin has made headlines for his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was arrested in September for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Amid rumors the star was a potential victim of Sean, a source shared that Justin is "completely disgusted" by the mogul's alleged actions.
Justin wants "nothing to do" with the 54-year-old, the source noted, adding that he's "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy."
They noted how Justin "is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
Despite the chatter, his "happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy."
Another source explained that “[Justin’s] avoiding the Diddy situation at all costs” to “protect his family and stay away from it altogether.”
Though resurfaced videos of Sean and Justin together caused a stir on the internet, the vocalist’s newborn has kept his mind off the scandal.
“[Justin] knows they won’t ever get this time back and he won’t allow any of the Diddy news to impact these special moments,” the insider said.
The source noted that welcoming Jack has been a “dream come true” for the couple, and “Hailey takes so much pride in being by Justin’s side.”
TMZ reported on Justin's possible lawsuit.