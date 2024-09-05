Paula Abdul Cancels Tour to Undergo 'Minor Procedure' for Recent Injuries: 'This Truly Breaks My Heart'

The 62-year-old announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, that she was forced to cancel her upcoming Canadian tour, which was supposed to start later this month, in order to treat recent injuries she suffered.

"It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained," Abdul expressed in a lengthy statement shared to the social media app. "In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story."

She continued: "After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."