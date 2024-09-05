or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Paula Abdul
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Paula Abdul Cancels Tour to Undergo 'Minor Procedure' for Recent Injuries: 'This Truly Breaks My Heart'

Photo of Paula Abdul.
Source: MEGA

Paula Abdul was forced to cancel her upcoming Canadian tour after recently suffering 'some injuries.'

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Paula Abdul won't be taking the stage anytime soon.

The 62-year-old announced via Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, that she was forced to cancel her upcoming Canadian tour, which was supposed to start later this month, in order to treat recent injuries she suffered.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained," Abdul expressed in a lengthy statement shared to the social media app. "In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story."

She continued: "After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota."

"I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart. I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together," the former American Idol judge expressed. "I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve."

Abdul concluded: "Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude, XoP ♥️💋🇨🇦 🇺🇸."

MORE ON:
Paula Abdul
Article continues below advertisement

More to come...

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.