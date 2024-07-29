Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest: Cops Allowed the Star's Pal to Drive His Car Home Even Though the Friend Was Also Drinking That Night
New details are coming to light in regards to what went down the night of Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest.
According to a new report, the singer was following his friends in the car ahead of him, so when he was pulled over in the Hamptons on June 18 for swerving, his pals turned around to assist him.
After the dad-of-two, 43, failed sobriety tests but refused a breathalyzer, the female friend allegedly asked the police, "Are you going to arrest Justin Timberlake?"
She then reportedly tried to brush the incident under the rug, offering that she and the man she was with would take the star home, where he would stay the night.
The cops refused to let JT off the hook, but they did allow her to drive Timberlake's car to her house while he was being arrested.
The source said letting the woman drive could be the smoking gun in getting Timberlake cleared in the DWI case, as it was allegedly obvious that she had also been imbibing that night.
It was reported that she was at The American Hotel — where the "Mirrors" crooner alleged he had only one martini — for two hours before he even arrived to the venue.
According to the report, Timberlake's attorney will point out in court that if the two policemen failed to see that the woman was under the influence, then they clearly weren't using good judgement when arresting the star.
A few days after he was taken in, the vocalist hinted at the drama during his June 21 concert in Chicago, telling fans, "It’s been a tough week. I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."
Timberlake's attorney has insisted the Friends With Benefits actor wasn't "intoxicated," and an insider said wife Jessica Biel, 42, is sticking by his side through the drama.
"She’s not going to leave him," the source told a news outlet. "Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it."
That being said, "the situation’s been a lot to deal with," another source shared.
"While Justin has been touring the country, shrugging off his arrest, Jessica has been holding down the fort," the insider noted of life with their two sons.
"Jessica has always been the heart of their family, and she loves being a mom. But her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly," they added.
TMZ reported on the friend being allowed to drive home.