ENTERTAINMENT Kai Trump Taunts Kevin Hart With Short Joke After Comedian Heckled Her at Fanatics Fest Source: MEGA 'I can't hear you from up here!' Kai Trump joked after being heckled by Kevin Hart. Lesley Abravanel July 17 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kai Trump, the oldest grandchild of President Donald Trump, playfully taunted actor and comedian Kevin Hart at Fanatics Fest while lining up a putt. As Hart heckled her, Kai sank the shot and fired back with the perfect joke, telling him, "I can't hear you from up here!" The two shared a laugh and a hug, after which Hart took his turn and missed. The exchange occurred at Fanatics Fest on Thursday, July 16, at the Javits Center in New York City, where the comedian hosted and participated in the Fanatics Games alongside stars like Tom Brady.

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Source: Kai Trump/Facebook

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump is the oldest grandchild of President Donald Trump.

While the incoming University of Miami freshman golfer was lining up her shot in front of a large crowd, Hart playfully tried to break her concentration. After she successfully drained the putt, she immediately fired back with the joke about his height. Hart is 5-foot-5 tall when wearing sneakers. He confirmed this himself on 60 Minutes, stating that while various rumors have listed him anywhere from 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, his actual height with shoes on is 5'5", and he can reach 5'5.5" with boots. Kai later shared the video clip of the interaction on her social media platforms with the caption, "Putting my game to the test against Kevin Hart at Fanatics Fest” along with a laughing emoji.

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Athlete's Ambitions

Source: MEGA;@kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump is committed to play golf at the University of Miami this fall.

The athlete won the 2022 Women’s Club Championship and the 2024 Ladies Club Championship at her grandpa’s Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, and currently ranks #1,109 in the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) standings. She signed a letter of intent to play Division I collegiate golf for the University of Miami Hurricanes for the 2026–27 season, even though in November 2025, she accepted a sponsor exemption to play in the LPGA Tour’s tournament, The ANNIKA, where she shot an 83 and 75, finishing last in the 108-player field and missing the cut.

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Golf Career Criticism

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump bonds with her grandfather Donald Trump over golf.

Due to her family name and popular social media presence, she secured a major name, image, and likeness (NIL) endorsement deal with TaylorMade Golf. Commentators and online critics frequently cite her sponsorships as proof of a rigged system where inherited wealth and a billionaire grandfather buy a sports career, allowing an amateur player to secure elite backing typically reserved for proven champions.

Kevin Hart Previously Called Donald Trump an 'Old White Man'

Source: MEGA Kevin Hart has previously criticized Donald Trump's agenda.