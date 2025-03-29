or
Kaia Gerber's Dating History From Pete Davidson to Austin Butler

kaia gerbers dating history
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has had high-profile relationships that have made headlines over the years.

By:

March 29 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Wellington Grant

kaia gerbers dating history wellington grant
Source: MEGA

Wellington Grant is also a fashion model.

Kaia Gerber was photographed with fellow model Wellington Grant on several occasions in 2019, but neither of them officially confirmed their relationship status. Their dating rumors eventually subsided after the then-18-year-old moved on with Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson

kaia gerbers dating history pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson previously dated Kaia Gerber.

Gerber's short-lived relationship with Davidson lasted from October 2019 to December 2019. They were first pictured together on dates in New York and Los Angeles before they attended the wedding of one of her friends in Miami.

After their breakup, the Saturday Night Live alum reflected on their whirlwind romance, telling Charlamagne tha God, "We were dating for a few months. She's very young, and I'm f------ going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab. It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s---. She should be enjoying her work."

Davidson added, "It just wasn't the right place or the right time at all. Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they're cool."

Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi

kaia gerbers dating history jacob elordi
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi has been dating Olivia Jade Giannulli since 2021.

The Babylon actress began dating Jacob Elordi in September 2020, two months before they made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween.

Speaking in a May 2021 interview with Vogue, Gerber gushed about the Euphoria star and their relationship.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

They made their red carpet debut at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in September 2021 but called it quits two months later.

Austin Butler

kaia gerbers dating history austin butler
Source: MEGA

Austin Butler had a nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens.

One month after her split from Elordi, Gerber ignited a romance with Elvis actor Austin Butler. After their red carpet debut in March 2022, they began appearing in more events together, including at the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala.

But after more than three years of dating, a source confirmed the ex-couple decided to go separate ways in late 2024.

