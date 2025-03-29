Kaia Gerber's Dating History From Pete Davidson to Austin Butler

Gerber's short-lived relationship with Davidson lasted from October 2019 to December 2019. They were first pictured together on dates in New York and Los Angeles before they attended the wedding of one of her friends in Miami.

After their breakup, the Saturday Night Live alum reflected on their whirlwind romance, telling Charlamagne tha God, "We were dating for a few months. She's very young, and I'm f------ going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab. It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s---. She should be enjoying her work."

Davidson added, "It just wasn't the right place or the right time at all. Her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they're cool."