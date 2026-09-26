Kaia Gerber Breaks Cover at Her Hollywood Hills Home Following Brother Presley's Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber was spotted at her Hollywood Hills residence on Friday, September 25, just days after her brother Presley passed away at the age of 27. The model, 25, was seen hanging out with a friend once they arrived at the home.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Died on September 20 at the Age of 27

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20 at a rehab center.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kaia and her friend donned sunglasses to help them stay under the radar amid Presley's untimely passing. Presley died on September 20 at a Santa Monica rehab facility after suffering cardiac arrest and a suspected overdose. The model struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems throughout his life. He also was reportedly prescribed ketamine before he died, despite his doctor allegedly knowing he had a problem with the drug.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber's Cat Went Missing Shortly After Presley Gerber Passed Away

Source: MEGA Presley and Kaia Gerber were 'insanely close' siblings.

Kaia and Presley's parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, were previously seen on September 21 at the runway model's Los Angeles home. The Shards actress' cat, Tony, also went missing amid her brother's passing earlier this week, but the pet was quickly found with the help friends Jake Shane and Carissa Gallo, as well as boyfriend Lewis Pullman. The group was seen putting up "Lost Cat" posters around the Hollywood Hills to help search for the furry feline.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's parents had his body cremated.

According to his death certificate, Presley was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home, with his parents allegedly keeping his ashes at their Malibu, Calif., home. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed, but his passing is being investigated as a possible drug overdose. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement. Cindy, 60, and the Casamigos Tequila founder, 64, are reportedly “inconsolable” after Presley's tragic passing.

Kaia and Presley Gerber Were 'Insanely Close'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber suffered with mental health issues before he passed away.