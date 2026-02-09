Kaitlan Collins' $3 Million Salary Casts Shadow on Karoline Leavitt's Flashy Lifestyle

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins and Karoline Leavitt have been embroiled in a feud that adds a new layer to their complicated friendship. As Collins ascends the CNN ranks, Leavitt finds herself facing scrutiny over her own high-profile role.

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins reportedly earns around $3 million annually at CNN.

Collins has carved out an impressive career since joining CNN. At just 28, she became the youngest White House Correspondent in 2017, consistently covering President Donald Trump's administration. Now, she hosts CNN’s 9 p.m. prime-time show, solidifying her status as a major player in political journalism. Born and raised in Alabama, Collins graduated from the University of Alabama in 2014 with a degree in journalism and political science. She began her career at The Daily Caller before making the leap to CNN. Her colleagues are full of praise for her talent. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper remarked, “She will outwit, outplay, and outlast us all. She is that good, and she is only just getting started.”

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt earns a significantly lower salary as White House press secretary.

Former CNN president Jeff Zucker also lauded her work ethic, describing it as "second to none." While the exact figures of Collins' salary remain undisclosed, reports suggest she rakes in a staggering $3 million annually. This hefty paycheck certainly reflects her hard work and success.

Source: MEGA The journalist currently hosts CNN’s 9 p.m. prime-time show.

Leavitt, who also made headlines as the youngest White House Press Secretary at 27, trails Collins in terms of salary. Official White House reports indicate she earns $195,000 a year. Despite the stark difference, Leavitt boasts a net worth of $7 million, primarily attributed to her husband Nicholas Riccio’s real estate riches.

Leavitt's lifestyle, filled with luxury vacations and an impressive Washington, D.C., home, raises eyebrows, considering her salary. A viral tweet pointed out that Leavitt’s wealth has made her a formidable presence, saying, “HOLY C---! Karoline Leavitt just ENDED Kaitlan Collins's career. This is EXACTLY how the Fake News needs to be treated. Epic!"

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt’s luxury lifestyle has sparked public scrutiny.

The tension between the two has been evident. In a fiery moment during a press conference in December, Leavitt criticized Collins for reporting on “fake news.”

HOLY CRAP! Karoline Leavitt just ENDED Kaitlan Collins career.



This is EXACTLY how the Fake News needs to be treated.



Epic! pic.twitter.com/06oZxvbhiS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 11, 2025 Source: @GuntherEagleman/X