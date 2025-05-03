10 of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins' Most Explosive Clashes

On April 15, Collins inquired about whether Trump plans to ask El Salvador President Nayib Bukele "to help return the man who your administration says was mistakenly deported."

Instead of answering the question directly, Trump asked United States Attorney General Pam Bondi to respond.

"First and foremost, he was illegally in our country," Bondi said of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia. "He had been illegally in our country. And in 2019, two courts, an immigration court and an appellate immigration court, ruled that he was a member of [the gang] MS-13, and he was illegally in our country. Right now, it was a paperwork — it was additional paperwork had needed to be done. That's up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That's not up to us."

Trump also asked United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Millerto incorporate more information. However, Collins still dug in The Apprentice star's heels by adding, "Mr. President, you said that if the Supreme Court said someone needed to be returned, that you would abide by that. You said that on Air Force One, just a few days ago. And they said that —."

The commander-in-chief snapped at Collins and cut her off, asking her, "How long do we have to answer this question from you? Why don't you just say, 'Isn't it wonderful that we're keeping criminals out of our country.' Why can't you just say that?"

Later that night, Collins played video clips from the conference on The Source With Kaitlan Collins and criticized Trump's way of asking other people to answer the questions instead.