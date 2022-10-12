Kaley Cuoco Reveals 'Devastating' Horseback Riding Accident Nearly Resulted In Leg Amputation

"That was the darkest, most frightening time in all twelve years [of the show]," the show's creator, Chuck Lorre, explained. "Kaley could have lost her leg. It was a series of miracles that allowed us to get through that and for her to come out the other end of that healthy."

"They were talking about amputating her leg, which was devastating to hear," added Cuoco’s costar and ex, Johnny Galecki.

"Before I went into surgery, they made me sign something that said, 'We don't know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don't have it anymore,'" The Flight Attendant actress revealed in the excerpt about the moment prior to her nerve-wracking procedure. “That wasn't the case, obviously, but I had to sign something that said, 'OK, you can.'”