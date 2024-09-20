Kamala Harris Declares Anyone Breaking Into Her Home Is 'Getting Shot' After Revealing She's a Gun Owner
VP Kamala Harris shocked Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, September 19, when she was blunt about one of the many reasons she is a gun owner.
Winfrey, who hosted the "Unite for America Rally," a livestream event featuring several celebrities, admitted she was surprised when she learned Harris has a weapon when she spoke at the presidential debate on September 10.
"I did not know that," Winfrey exclaimed. "And I thought that was powerful."
"If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot, sorry," Harris replied while laughing. "Probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later."
Though she has a gun, Harris said she wants stronger background checks and to reinstate a federal assault weapons ban.
"Here's my point, Oprah. I'm not trying to take everyone's guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment," Harris said. "These are just common sense."
Harris brought up when she would go to colleges and ask the students to raise their hands if at any point between kindergarten and 12th grade they had to take part in an active shooter drill.
"Almost every hand went up. It was bone chilling," Harris said.
While debating Donald Trump, Harris said: "I've made very clear my position on fracking and then this business about taking everyone's guns away. Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff."
In 2019, Harris, the former district attorney of San Francisco and California attorney-general, told reporters: “I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety. I was a career prosecutor.”
At the time, Democrats didn't seem to like her stance. However, she made it clear where she stands during the debate.
Laura Loomer, the controversial conspiracy theorist who is close with Trump, attacked Harris' views on X, stating, "If Kamala Harris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand."