President Joe Biden Makes Nearly Identical Cringey Joke About the 'Thin Walls' in His Parents' Home as in 2012 Speech
President Joe Biden isn't afraid to recycle old jokes! While talking about the ongoing debt ceiling crisis on Wednesday, May 10, the 80-year-old POTUS recalled living in a crowded house when he was a child, before making an awkward quip about the "thin walls."
"We lived in a three-bedroom, split-level home in a housing development that got … it was a nice area; that was when they were developing suburbia — with four kids and a grandpop living with us," Biden said while speaking at SUNY Westchester Community College.
"I look back and I wonder how thin those walls were for my mom and dad," he added.
This was almost the exact same wisecrack that he made at the National Council of La Raza's annual conference in Las Vegas in 2012.
"It was wonderful for children. By the way, having your grandpop living with you, having your great-aunt, your uncle, for real," he said at the time. "Those walls were awful thin. I wonder how the hell my parents did it. But that’s a different story."
Seven years later, during a campaign-related event in 2019 in Iowa, he yet again mused about living in the same home with his grandparents and other family members, before jesting, "those walls were awful thin!"
Critics took to social media to call out the commander-in-chief for the joke.
"I don’t know who is worse honestly, @VP or @JoeBiden. Kamala laughing at her own jokes and getting no response, or Joe butchering people’s names and talking about his parents having sex with thin walls in his house," one user wrote.
"TMI. So inappropriate," another replied, while another added, "This is just the normal bizarre rantings of Biden."
This isn't the first time Biden's awkward comments at speaking engagements have been called in to question. Last October, the 80-year-old faced backlash for giving a young woman — who appeared to be a teenager — dating advice.
After delivering a speech at Irvine Valley College, Biden posed for a photo with a group of young girls, telling one of them: "Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30."
