Joe Biden Labeled 'Pure Evil' After Claiming White Supremacy Is the 'Most Dangerous Terrorist Threat' to the United States

"We know American history has not always been a fairy tale. From the start, it's been a constant push and pull for more than 240 years, between the best of us – the American ideal that we're all created equal – and the worst of us, a harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart," the 80-year-old began.

"It's a battle that's never really over," he added. "But on the best days, enough of us have the guts and hearts to stand up for the best in us, to choose love over hate, unity over disunity, progress over retreat…"