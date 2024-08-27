Donald Trump Rages Against Jack Smith's 'Effort to Resurrect a Dead Witch Hunt' After He's Re-Indicted

Donald Trump accused the Department of Justice of "election interference" after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment in connection with the embattled ex-prez's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The updated court documents cite the same four charges as the August 2023 filing — conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.