Donald Trump Rages Against Jack Smith's 'Effort to Resurrect a Dead Witch Hunt' After He's Re-Indicted
Donald Trump accused the Department of Justice of "election interference" after Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment in connection with the embattled ex-prez's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
The updated court documents cite the same four charges as the August 2023 filing — conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
Smith clarified changes were made to the indictment to show "the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings" after they ruled Trump had "absolute immunity" for "official acts" he committed during his presidency.
Shortly after the news hit headlines, Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday, August 27, to slam the indictment.
"In an effort to resurrect a 'dead' Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed 'Special Counsel' Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY," he wrote.
"His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed," the former POTUS continued. "This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III and more…."
Trump also shared a second post which read, "It is DOJ policy that the Department of Justice should not take any action that will influence an election within 60 days of that election — but they just have taken such action."
"Voting starts on September 6th, therefore the DOJ has violated its own policy," he claimed. "Election Interference. All of these Comrade Kamala/Biden Hoaxes should be immediately DISMISSED!"
As OK! previously reported, ex-Trump Organization attorney William Brennan called the filing a "slick move," during his appearance on CNN's The Lead.
"It’s not uncommon for [a] prosecutor to do this. It’s actually a smart move," he explained. "He now supersedes [the previous indictment]. He streamlines, and he tries to take that indictment further. I mean, it really is a smart move on Jack Smith’s part. Whether it’ll survive is, is unclear right now, but, it is a slick move."
Trump is the first former POTUS to be convicted of a felony.
After being indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election, a jury ruled he was guilty on all counts in May.